Carvalho in the Forest? Firmino to Juventus?

Nottingham Forest Promotion Prize – Become the 14th Premier League club to be linked to a promotion William Carvalho. The Betis midfielder seems to have been associated every summer for the last decade with a move to England. A quick search reveals that previous interest has come from Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City and Fulham, to name but a few. Could this be his year?

Brain drain at Burnley continues Dwight McNeil the last name is about to leave Turf Moor. Winger is in preliminary talks with Everton in a deal worth around £19 million.

Barcelona close to beating Chelsea for Kunde after €50m fee agreed Read more

With the departure of Sadio Mane, Liverpool could lose another striker. Roberto Firmino catches the eye juventus, who want to add the Brazilian to their stable in exchange for £20m.

Arsenal Lucas tower wanted Valencia but the La Liga side is ready to sign only him free. The Fray Bentos midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan at Atlético Madrid and Fiorentina. The Gunners spent £26m on him in 2018, so letting him go for nothing would leave them with a pie in their face.

If a deal with Mark Cucurella from Brighton proves to be difficult and expensive, then Manchester City has a contingency plan in the form of the Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo which will at least be much cheaper at 20 million euros, if not as good.

Cristiano Ronaldo popped into Carrington this week for a karaoke treat. He sang Engelbert Humperdinck’s classic “Please Let Me Go” in the hope that Manchester United let him walk out the door for free. Where? No one knows. Atlético were the last club to be associated with the Portuguese striker, but from the fans to the board of directors, they really opposed the idea. Jorge Mendez is having a difficult month.

United will be keen to keep Ronaldo after Ajax raised their asking price for the Brazilian winger. Anthony. Instead of costing a relatively affordable £68m, it is now valued at £84m. Oh and Frankie from Jong still not a Manchester United player, but those brave red devils still think they need a deal with Barcelona.

It was like a quiet summer in a newly promoted Bournemouth but they finally found a checkbook and a pen. They allegedly negotiated a £15m deal to sign Middlesbrough. Marcus Tavernier I hope he doesn’t go from there. Borough will actually replace one Marcus with another because Brentford force set for signature.