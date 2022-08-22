New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A one-of-a-kind Porsche designed as a tribute to the beloved cartoon character has been auctioned for a staggering sum.

The Sally Special is produced in association with Porsche Pixar in the style of Sally Carrera from the “Cars” film franchise.

It is based on the 2022 911 GTS and features a unique paint color and twisted turbo style wheels modeled after the animated cars.

The color is also used on the herringbone upholstery, and the car has a seven-speed manual transmission and a 473 horsepower turbocharged flat-6-cylinder engine.

The Porsche Tycon reclaimed this record from the Tesla Model S

A “tattoo” similar to the Sally’s is applied to the spoiler and the engine compartment features a comic book-style “GTS Powered” logo.

Additional callbacks to the movie are the “Cars” valve caps and the “cachou mode” button on the steering wheel.

The car was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s for charity during Monterey Car Week in California with Sally’s voice actress Bonnie Hunt.

It sold for a final bid of $3.6 million, with all proceeds split between the USA for UNHCR’s support for refugees. War in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

Porsche once built an ugly convertible Cayenne SUV with two rear ends

The standard GTS is currently listed with a starting price of $144,050.

A 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spyder racing car sold for $22,005,000 at auction, and the Sally Special is one of more than two dozen cars to fetch multi-million prices.

Click here to get the Fox News app