Test Drive: 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

The 2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the brand’s first all-electric station wagon, but it’s far from a retro ride, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

A one-of-a-kind Porsche designed as a tribute to the beloved cartoon character has been auctioned for a staggering sum.

The Sally Special is produced in association with Porsche Pixar in the style of Sally Carrera from the “Cars” film franchise.

It is based on the 2022 911 GTS and features a unique paint color and twisted turbo style wheels modeled after the animated cars.

The color is also used on the herringbone upholstery, and the car has a seven-speed manual transmission and a 473 horsepower turbocharged flat-6-cylinder engine.

Sally Special is modeled after Sally Carrera from the "Cars" franchise.

(Porsche)

A “tattoo” similar to the Sally’s is applied to the spoiler and the engine compartment features a comic book-style “GTS Powered” logo.

The car has a Kachau Mod button that represents the Lightning McQueen catchphrase.

(Porsche)

Additional callbacks to the movie are the “Cars” valve caps and the “cachou mode” button on the steering wheel.

A special Sally Blue color is also seen on the seats.

(Porsche)

The car was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s for charity during Monterey Car Week in California with Sally’s voice actress Bonnie Hunt.

Entertainment by Sally Carrera "tattoo" Added to the spoiler.

(Porsche)

It sold for a final bid of $3.6 million, with all proceeds split between the USA for UNHCR’s support for refugees. War in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

The standard GTS is currently listed with a starting price of $144,050.

This 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider sold for $22,005,000.

(RM Sotheby’s)

A 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spyder racing car sold for $22,005,000 at auction, and the Sally Special is one of more than two dozen cars to fetch multi-million prices.

Gary Gastelu is the automotive editor for Fox News Digital.