Carrie Dunn This Euro win will change women’s football forever

FROMArina Wigman’s team did what Gareth Southgate’s men did last summer – they captured the imagination of the entire country with their determination, happiness and incredible skill. Not only that, they went one better – although they went into extra time, Chloe Kelly scored to make England European champions.

It was the most popular women’s Euro in history. He broke the previous women’s Euro intramural attendance record in the group stage, when a total of 248,075 fans had already passed through the turnstiles after only a few games. To top it off, 87,192 fans at Wembley on Sunday meant that the match between England and Germany was the most attended of all European Championship finals, both men’s and women’s.

Throughout the tournament, the team was electrified. Georgia Stanway’s thunderous strike against Spain against Spain as the clock neared the end of extra time; Alessia Russo’s nutmeg heel-back goal, a stunning blow to the cheek against Sweden (and the third of four goals scored by England against the European No. 1 team); calmness and confidence of Leah Williamson, who for the first time led the adult team of her country’s national team. The lionesses really roared.

Volkswagen billboards around the field say this tournament is #NotWomensFootball, it’s just football – and that’s how it’s treated. This summer, for the first time, a large amount of material was devoted to technology and tactics, and not just to the players and their personal lives. Both male and female experts analyzed the games, and the media discussed the results – the same thing happened in workplaces across the country. It’s everyday cooler talk, which is to be expected from any major men’s tournament.

Sponsors are flocking and it looks like they will stay too, buoyed by interest and engagement. We already knew that the Barclays name would be in the Women’s Super League for years to come, but many other new and exciting commercial partners have signed up to associate their names with women’s football.

England’s Leah Williamson have won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 trophy. Photograph: Lisey Nisner/Reuters

The success of the Lionesses is the culmination of many years of work to create a first-class professional international team. In 1984, England reached the final of the first Women’s European Championship. With amateur players and little to no funding, the team couldn’t just go to camp for a month to train, eat and socialize every day. Instead, the semi-finals and final featured home and away matches, so after the first match ended, each player could return to their day job for a couple of weeks before playing the decider. England captain Carol Thomas led the team against Sweden at Kenilworth Road in Luton for the second leg on 27 May 1984. The weather conditions were terrible; some photos and limited number of videos days of confirmation. Today the match could have been rebuilt, but then such flexibility in the calendar was not possible.

When the FA created the WSL in 2011, one of their goals was to support a successful English team. Having reached the semi-finals at the Women’s World Championships in 2015 and 2019 and at the last Euro in 2017, the Lionesses were aiming to come out on top this year. It paid off: English women finally won their first major senior trophy.

While there are already some brilliant talents in the game – Williamson and Wigman’s Lionesses are proof of that – this tournament should be the starting point for even more progress. There has already been much discussion about the need to attract a more diverse talent pool, with question marks as to whether the setup over the past decade has led to the marginalization of some groups who have been unable to access limited training opportunities for reasons of time, travel or money. The Football Association of England has announced the opening of 60 new talent centers across England, which should help solve this problem.

FA goals – 75% of schools should provide access to women’s football and 75% of grassroots clubs should have at least one women’s team – also important steps. The Lionesses have been inspiring role models for the next generation – girls and boys alike, just like the Southgate side in 2021 – and the path to tomorrow’s superstars must be cleared to progress and shine. The momentum from this exciting, exceptional group of players and their accomplishments this summer will serve to make it happen – and with that legacy, they ensure this tournament will go down in history for many reasons.