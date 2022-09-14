new You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Associated Press predicts Carolyn Leavitt will win the Republican primary in New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, which has long been a very competitive swing House district.

Leavitt will face two-term Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in November’s midterm elections, which Republicans see as vulnerable in a political climate that has favored the GOP over the past year.

Republicans need a net gain of just five seats in the 435-member House in November to retake the chamber majority they lost in the 2018 election, and they are focusing heavily on New Hampshire’s First District, which stretches from Manchester to the Massachusetts border. and the Seacoast region, through the Lakes region and into the White Mountains.

Leavitt, 25 — a New Hampshire native who worked in Trump’s White House press shop and then GOP Rep. of New York. Elise worked for Stefanik, now the third-ranking House Republican — the youngest ever elected. Congress if she wins in November.

“I’m proud to be the first Native American candidate in this race,” Leavitt told Fox News last week.

Leavitt topped former New Hampshire GOP executive director Matt Mowers, who worked on former President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and worked at the State Department in the Trump administration, who is making his second straight bid for Congress.

Mowers easily captured the 2020 congressional nomination in the district before losing to Pappas by five points in the general election.

The battle between Levitt and Mowers has become one on the right, with both touting their Trump administration experience. However, the movers did not go as far as Leavitt when it came to Trump’s 2020 election loss to President Biden. Leavitt is a staunch supporter of the former president’s unsubstantiated claims of “massive voter fraud” and “stolen” in the last election. Mowers, in more colloquial language, said he continues to have concerns about voting “irregularities across the country.”

Trump, who endorsed the movers two years ago, has remained neutral in this year’s showdown.

Leavitt was joined by Stefanik, as well as other key figures in the GOP allied with Trump — Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Sen. Endorsed by the likes of Mike Lee.

A conservative firebrand from Texas who traveled to New Hampshire last week to campaign with Leavitt, Sen. She also enjoyed the support of Ted Cruz.

The movers — endorsed in June by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, who are the top two Republicans in the chamber — backed a seven-figure ad buy from the Congressional Leadership Fund, a powerful super PAC. House GOP leaders. Additionally, another outside Republican group, the more moderate Defending Main Street Super PAC, spent more than $1 million blasting Leavitt on the airwaves.

Asked about the flood of big bucks into the district, Mowers said, “People know we’re the one who’s going to win this race and beat Chris Pappas… It’s a seat that decides whether Nancy Pelosi is speaker. House again.”

But Leavitt told Fox News that “the people are with me” and accused the “establishment in Washington of smearing me with $5 million in negative attack ads.”

The crowded GOP primary field includes Gail Huff Brown, a former longtime TV news reporter and wife of former Republican Senator Scott Brown, who served as US ambassador to New Zealand under the Trump administration; former state senator and executive councilor Russell Prescott; And state Rep. Tim Baxter — in single digits.