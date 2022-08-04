New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Carolyn Leavitt, 24, a former spokeswoman for House GOP conference chair Elise Stefanik and former assistant press secretary to President Trump, said the American dream is “totally out of reach” for her generation of voters because of Democrats’ policies.

Leavitt, who was born and raised in Atkinson, NH, told Fox News young Americans running for Congress in his home state “better vote conservative” in November.

Stefanik, RN.Y. And Sen. Leavitt, who was endorsed by Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said she returned to the Granite State from Washington, DC last year to “step into the arena and fight.”

In an interview with Fox News this week, Leavitt said the most pressing issues for New Hampshire voters are “the economy, record inflation and skyrocketing gas prices.”

“We’re in a cold climate here in New Hampshire, and we’re going to have a very dark and scary winter where people are literally going to have to choose between eating and heating, so those are the main concerns of parts of here,” Levitt said. “We are a ‘live free or die free’ state. We believe in less government and more freedom. So, as the next congresswoman from New Hampshire, my goal is to get the federal government out of our economy.”

The The US economy is in decline For the second straight quarter in the spring, record high inflation and high interest rates pushed consumers and businesses back on spending as they approached the benchmark for recession.

The Biden administration, however, has said the US is “not in a recession,” adding that despite the recent GDP report, it is “not surprising that the economy is slowing” amid inflation.

“Young people, more than the population of America right now, are feeling the effects of this administration with skyrocketing rents in cities across this country, with gas prices that we’re doing incredibly well with inflation,” Leavitt told Fox. News.

“The American dream is completely out of reach for my generation of voters,” Leavitt added.

“My hope is to allow them to understand and break down the propaganda they’re hearing On social mediaIn the mainstream media, on their college campuses and make them understand, you know, the state of our country is because of Democrat policies,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt is also endorsed by Charlie Kirk, founder and president of Turning Point USA, a national student movement dedicated to identifying, organizing and empowering young people to promote the principles of free markets and limited government.

Leavitt told Fox News that “Generation Z and millennial voters are not to be blamed for believing in socialism.”

“It’s in every institution in our country,” she said.

“If we’re going to break through that monolith and reach these voters, it’s going to take younger candidates in Congress, people like me,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said he traveled to nearly every college campus in New Hampshire to reach voters between the ages of 18 and 30.

But Leavitt is not the youngest candidate in the race against Democrat Rep. Chris Pappas in November. Tim Baxter, a first-term member of the New Hampshire House, said he is a week younger than Leavitt and will turn 25 before the Sept. 13 GOP primary.

“I don’t believe in identity politics. I think you’re never too young or too old to make a difference,” Baxter told Fox News, adding that he thinks voters should “vote for whoever they think is the best candidate.”

Baxter told Fox News he was “the only conservative fighter in the race.”

Pappas won the re-election in 2020 by a margin of five points in the longest Congress battleground district.

Republican Matt Mowers, who won the GOP congressional nomination two years ago, is running for the seat again.

Mowers, 32, is a veteran of the Trump administration, serving as a senior adviser at the State Department and a former diplomat, as well as chief of staff to Dr. Deborah Birks. Mowers is a longtime political aide to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former New Hampshire GOP executive director.

The movers have the endorsement of three top Trump administration officials — former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Acting Director of National Intelligence Rick Grenell. He is also backed by the top two Republicans in the House — Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

“It’s time for a new generation of conservative leaders, and that’s why I’m running for Congress,” Mowers said. “We need fresh blood in Washington who won’t back down from a fight.”

But other candidates in the race, such as Gail Huff Brown, told Fox News that “Granite Staters deserve a voice in Congress with the life experience to get things done.”

Huff Brown is a former longtime television reporter and wife of former US Senator Scott Brown, who later served as ambassador to New Zealand in the Trump administration.

“As a mother, a new grandmother, a military spouse and a journalist, I understand that the issues we face every day require more than talking points,” she said. “Under Joe Biden, we have runaway inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices and now a recession. Fixing this will require more than the showy rhetoric we see from my opponents.”

Huff Brown, 60, added: “Experience is important.”

And Russell Prescott, 61, a former New Hampshire state senator running for the GOP nomination, agreed.

“Having the experience and ability to be effective in Washington, DC,” Prescott said, highlighting his nearly four decades of business experience and his time in state government and on the campaign trail.

“The experience is very broad and very deep, and it helped me learn how to answer questions, build consensus, pass legislation one step at a time, and tackle issues head-on on my first day on the job in Washington DC,” he said.

Leavitt said her experience working with former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany during the Trump administration prepared her for the challenges in Washington.

“We fight every day against fake news that is attacking our president and all the people in this state and this country who believe in him,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt told Fox News his campaign has raised more than $1.4 million.

The first GOP primary debate is scheduled for Thursday. The New Hampshire GOP primary is September 13.

If elected, Leavitt would become the youngest congresswoman in US history.