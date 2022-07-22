Caroline Kennedy says the US should be more engaged in the Pacific

SYDNEY (AP) — The United States needs to engage more closely with the Pacific region at a time when China is asserting its presence, the new U.S. ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, said Friday.

Kennedy spoke to reporters at Sydney International Airport after arriving to take up his new role. She is expected to formally submit her credentials on Monday, filling the post that has been lying vacant for 18 months.

Asked if America had drifted away from the Pacific in recent decades, Kennedy said he was focused on the future.

“It’s a critical area in the region, and I think the US needs to do more. We’re putting our embassies back and the peacekeeping force is coming and USAID is coming back and we’re coming back,” she said.

“We haven’t been there for a while, but I think it’s very positive and I think the US and Australia working together will have a big impact.”

Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, was ambassador to Japan under Obama.

The Pacific holds great personal significance, she says, “My father served in the Pacific (during World War II) and was rescued by two Solomon Islanders and an Australian coast guard.”

“My family legacy is something I’m really proud of and I try to live up to,” she told reporters. “That it means something to people around the world makes me feel really proud and worthy of that and doing everything I can to carry on the values ​​that my father lived by.”

Asked about China’s growing assertiveness in the region, he said his focus was on the US partnership with Australia on issues such as security, economic partnership, climate change and health.

“I think China certainly has a big presence in the region, but I think our partnership will be the same,” she said.

Kennedy said he first visited Australia on honeymoon 36 years ago.

She said she heard from President Joe Biden Caught COVID-19 but haven’t talked to him about it yet.

“I wish him the best,” she said. “He’s strong and healthy, and I’ve heard clearly that he has very mild symptoms, so hopefully he’ll get better soon.”

Kennedy wasted no time in lining up the media. When one reporter started asking a question while another was talking, Kennedy quipped: “Did you talk about a woman?”

“I, I did,” the reporter responded to general laughter.

Kennedy refused to answer questions about Australian sports, including cricket.

“Well, I know there’s a lot of sports, and there’s a lot of trick questions in sports, so I’m not going to answer any sports questions,” she said.