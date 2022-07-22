type here...
Politics Caroline Kennedy says the US should be more engaged...
Politics

Caroline Kennedy says the US should be more engaged in the Pacific

By printveela editor

-

19
0
- Advertisment -


SYDNEY (AP) — The United States needs to engage more closely with the Pacific region at a time when China is asserting its presence, the new U.S. ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy, said Friday.

Kennedy spoke to reporters at Sydney International Airport after arriving to take up his new role. She is expected to formally submit her credentials on Monday, filling the post that has been lying vacant for 18 months.

Asked if America had drifted away from the Pacific in recent decades, Kennedy said he was focused on the future.

“It’s a critical area in the region, and I think the US needs to do more. We’re putting our embassies back and the peacekeeping force is coming and USAID is coming back and we’re coming back,” she said.

“We haven’t been there for a while, but I think it’s very positive and I think the US and Australia working together will have a big impact.”

Kennedy, daughter of late President John F. Kennedy, was ambassador to Japan under Obama.

Advertisement

The Pacific holds great personal significance, she says, “My father served in the Pacific (during World War II) and was rescued by two Solomon Islanders and an Australian coast guard.”

“My family legacy is something I’m really proud of and I try to live up to,” she told reporters. “That it means something to people around the world makes me feel really proud and worthy of that and doing everything I can to carry on the values ​​that my father lived by.”

Asked about China’s growing assertiveness in the region, he said his focus was on the US partnership with Australia on issues such as security, economic partnership, climate change and health.

“I think China certainly has a big presence in the region, but I think our partnership will be the same,” she said.

Kennedy said he first visited Australia on honeymoon 36 years ago.

She said she heard from President Joe Biden Caught COVID-19 but haven’t talked to him about it yet.

“I wish him the best,” she said. “He’s strong and healthy, and I’ve heard clearly that he has very mild symptoms, so hopefully he’ll get better soon.”

Kennedy wasted no time in lining up the media. When one reporter started asking a question while another was talking, Kennedy quipped: “Did you talk about a woman?”

“I, I did,” the reporter responded to general laughter.

Kennedy refused to answer questions about Australian sports, including cricket.

“Well, I know there’s a lot of sports, and there’s a lot of trick questions in sports, so I’m not going to answer any sports questions,” she said.

Previous articleWitness describes attack on Lee Zeldin at campaign event in New York: ‘What a lunatic’
Next articlePolice looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after two killed and one injured in shooting in Chilliwack

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Pope to offer long-awaited apology to Canada’s indigenous peoples

OTTAWA — Pope Francis travels to Canada this week to apologize to Indigenous communities for the role of...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine-Russia War: Ukrainian Soldier Amputees Reach Minnesota for Free Prosthetics

off Video 'There is no safe place' for our people in Ukraine:...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

RuPaul joked about Biden getting corona, saying he’s ‘feeling pretty good at 300’.

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kid Rock fans trash a North Dakota stage after concert canceled due to weather conditions

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
- Advertisement -
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Chicago police said multiple shots were fired at a church funeral

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for July 23 Here are...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

The left doesn’t think the First Amendment applies to the right: Rep. Jim Jordan

off Video The Left has a different take on violence: Jim Jordan...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News