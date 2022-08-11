New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company promised to pay creditors an additional $82 million on an abandoned practice facility project in Rock Hill under a new plan proposed Thursday.

This plan requires approval from the courts and creditors. The development of the Panthers’ state-of-the-art $800 million practice facility — which would have been the NFL team’s headquarters — fell apart after well-publicized disputes between Tepper and the City of Rock Hill and York County.

GT Real Estate Holdings, a Delaware limited liability company, has announced that it has filed a comprehensive plan of reorganization in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Under the terms of the plan, GTRE will settle the claims by paying $60.5 million in cash into a settlement trust for the benefit of contractors, subcontractors and general unsecured creditors, $21.1 million to York County and $20 million or more to the City of Rock Hill. .

Earlier, DT Sports Holding, LLC, a Tepper entity, previously funded $20 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

York County announced in June that it was suing Tepper for at least $21 million.

Tepper invested more than $175 million in the half-built practice facility, located 25 miles south of the team’s current downtown stadium and headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, before construction was shut down.

According to a statement released by GT Real Estate Holdings, “the plan reflects GTRE’s promise to expeditiously resolve all claims, including those with York County and the City of Rock Hill, and to make payments to its creditors.” “GTRE now has a clear path Get out of bankruptcy Made possible by significant commitments from DT Sports Holding, which made more than $82 million in cash available to GTRE, in an effort to bring the process to an orderly and equitable conclusion.

“GTRE believes the plan is in the best interests of its creditors and expects a hearing to consider plan approval in October this year.”