Carolina Panthers’ Baker Mayfield denies using hurtful words vs. Cleveland Browns

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – Baker Mayfield goes for his rejection play call.

Carolina’s starting quarterback said he never said anything derogatory about the Cleveland Browns, who traded him to the Panthers this summer.

“At first, I didn’t say,” Mayfield said following Wednesday’s practice. “Everybody’s going to write what they want (because) the last four years have history.”

NFL Network Analytics analyst Cynthia Freland, who was serving as the Buffalo Bills’ sideline reporter for Friday night’s preseason game against Carolina, said on the podcast that Mayfield had some choice words for his former team after the game.

“I’ll (expletive) them,” Freland Mayfield said when talking about the Panthers. Sept. 11 is the season opener Against the Browns while away “Around the NFL” podcast With Dan Hanzes, Mark Sessler and Greg Rosenthal.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

“I went up to him and said, ‘I’m so excited to see you, kick some butt,’ and I didn’t say that,” Freland said with a laugh on the podcast. “… Go kick some butt, especially Week 1, I can’t wait. And he uses some adjectives and I’m like, ‘I hope you’re ready.’ He’s like, ‘I’m going to bleep them.”

Mayfield said he was shocked to hear about the report Tuesday.

“If I didn’t want to win, it would be a big problem for me to be the quarterback here,” Mayfield said. “I want to win in everything I do and that’s never going to change. How I said it, that’s not even what I said, so we’ll leave it at that.

Mayfield said he had a conversation with Freland after the game, but “all I did was agree — I hope we win. It’s that plain and simple. … I don’t think it should be harped on.”

Mayfield said it became a big story because “I didn’t give the media what they wanted me to give them this offseason, so they think I said it and it’s not.”

Feedback:Todd Bowles is the right coach at the right time for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers

More:QB Situations at Joint Practices, Deshaun Watson Saga, Top NFL Preseason Takeaways

do you like football Then you’ll enjoy getting our NFL newsletter delivered to your inbox

Freland told The Associated Press on Tuesday that she did not want to reveal what the private conversation was about on the podcast.

She said she was trying to support Mayfield and protect him.

The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers on July 6 after acquiring Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.

Cleveland agreed to pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s scheduled $18.8 million contract. The Panthers will pay him $4.8 million this year, but Mayfield took a pay cut for the remainder of the contract to facilitate a trade and get out of Cleveland.

Since being traded to Carolina, Mayfield has been careful with his words in news conference settings when talking about the Browns.

He said the game was a little too much for him, but nothing inflammatory.

“I took this approach this offseason to go about my business and let people say what they want and let me control what I can,” Mayfield said. “I’ve always had fun playing football and that’s never going to change. I’m passionate about it and nobody can take that away from me. But off the field I’ve learned to keep it to a minimum and indoors and talk to our guys and our guys – that’s what’s important.

Cleveland’s All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said Tuesday he will use the Browns’ comments as “motivation” and “fuel” for the game.

Garrett said he wasn’t surprised his former teammate would say anything to get himself fired.

“I know he has that swagger, that confidence that borders on arrogance in some people’s eyes,” Garrett said. “But he always plays with a chip on his shoulder, and I think we are as an organization as well. So he puts it in his mind-scape or goes about it, whatever it is, to get us ready for the game to play at the highest level for him.”

After spending a season with Mayfield, Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is all too aware of the QB’s trash-talking.

And like Garrett, Newsome said the Browns will use Mayfield’s comments for motivation.

“You try to find something that gives you an edge,” Newsome said. “So that being said, whether he said it that way or not, we can use it to our advantage and go out there and try to get a win in Week 1.”