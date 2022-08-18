New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Washington is one step closer to outlawing big cat ownership in the US after the House of Representatives passed the Big Cat Public Safety Act, authored by the “Tiger King” star and animal rights activist. Carol Baskin.

This Act was later known as the “Tiger King” Bill A viral Netflix show By the same name, it was first passed by the House in December 2020 by a vote of 272-114.

The bill will be considered when the Senate, which is currently in recess, returns in September. It has bipartisan support.

“This bill amends the requirements governing the trade in big cats (ie, lion, tiger, leopard, cheetah, jaguar, or cougar or any hybrid of such species),” the bill’s summary reads. “Specifically, it amends restrictions on the possession and exhibition of big cats, including limiting direct contact between the public and big cats.”

House passes ‘Tiger King’ bill to ban private ownership of big cats

Baskin spent years trying to ban “cub petting,” the practice of adopting and breeding exotic cats as pets.

There is currently no federal law prohibiting the ownership of exotic big cats.

‘Tiger King’ star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in jail

Exotic animals, including big cats, often suffer negative effects from domestication. In addition, there are often enthusiastic exotic pet owners There is no deplorable provision For the care of animals.

Baskin is optimistic about the positive effects of the bill if it passes.

‘Tiger King’ star pleads for public’s help in paying off Joe Exotic nemesis Carol Baskin

“That’s probably the only silver lining for ‘Tiger King,'” Baskin said told Fox 13 News. “What this has done is raise public awareness of this issue.”

“What I would say to anyone who’s thinking about having a lion or a tiger or any exotic cat as a pet is that it’s not the glamorous thing you see on social media,” Baskin explained. “They grow up like that and they become top predators that want to kill you within a few years.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Big cats, when raised in a domestic environment, also lose the instincts and life skills they need to survive in the wild. Because of this, they often cannot be released after being taken from their owners.