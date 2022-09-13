type here...
CANADA

Carlton graduate student returns to Canada after imprisonment in Turkey

By printveela editor

Cihan Erdal (left) and his wife Omer Ongun. On Friday, Erdal stepped off a plane in Ottawa after spending more than 260 days in a Turkish prison. (Presented by Omer Ongun)

For months, Cihan Erdal and his partner Ömer Ongun wrote each other pages of letters every week, devoid of the instant messaging that most couples rely on.

Since Erdal was held in a Turkish prison for 262 days, and Ongun was not recognized as Erdal’s wife, the men had to find new ways to communicate.

The Carleton Ph.D., accused by the Turkish government of instigating the protests, wrote about prison conditions, his visitors and the books he read, while Ongun described Ottawa’s new stores and the changing seasons.

They came face to face on Friday after Erdal got off the plane, free again and ready to continue his exploration of youth-led social movements in Europe.

“It’s been too long [since] I was separated from my loved ones, from Omer, and I was deprived of my freedom,” said Erdal, who first went to prison in September 2020.

“So I just took a deep breath when I saw him at the airport.”

  • Turkey detains Carlton graduate student on charges of inciting protests
  • Carlton graduate student arrested in Turkey denied bail

Erdal was released from a Turkish prison a year ago, but he was forced to stay in the country and report regularly to the local police.

Although he never doubted that he would see Ongun again, he thought that it could take years.

WATCH | Cihan Erdal and his partner Omer Ongun are ‘delighted’ to be at home:

Carleton University student returns to Canada after imprisonment in Turkey

12 hours ago

Duration 2:34

Cihan Erdal and his partner Ömer Ongun say they are very happy that Erdal has returned home after being imprisoned in Turkey and share how the letters kept them connected during the most difficult times.

For Ongun, Friday seemed surreal.

“Your life goes on, but it seems somehow lifeless,” he said. “So, my face just beamed as soon as I saw him at the airport. And we thought, wow, this is real, right? It’s really personal.”

“Kafkaesque” scenario in conclusion

Erdal spent the first 26 days of his imprisonment in solitary confinement.

“I was overwhelmed and trying to figure out my Kafkaesque situation in this cell, just by myself.”

The darkest moment for Ongun was the first 36 hours of Erdal’s detention – knowing that Erdal had been taken somewhere, but left to wait for a phone call from his lawyers.

Erdal was once a young member of the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), a pro-Kurdish political party that the Turkish government accuses of inciting protests that killed 37 people in 2014. He was accused of inciting terror and violence, and faced a life sentence if found guilty.

Turkish lawyers presented evidence last summer that Erdal, a permanent resident in Canada, had nothing to do with the protests because he was not in the same city when the HDP’s executive committee met to discuss its strategy.

In the end, the Turkish court released Erdal on bail.

  • Carlton student Cihan Erdal released from Turkish prison

Not knowing when he would be able to leave Turkey again, Erdal applied for political asylum in an unknown third country after walking several hours to the border.

From the border camp, he was able to alert the Canadian authorities and arrange a trip home.

“The Government of Canada had nothing to do with his departure from [Turkey]Jason Kung, a spokesman for Canada’s Department of International Affairs, told CBC News via email.

“Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to provide any further details.”

For now, the couple is looking forward to a vacation, focusing on their dreams in Ottawa and travel across Canada.

“I am very happy that this has become a success story,” said Ongun. “For us, it was a terrible experience that no one deserves.”

Ottawa morning13:56Canadian permanent resident reunites with partner in Ottawa after release from Turkish prison

Carleton University graduate student Cihan Erdal returned to Canada after being arrested and released from prison in Turkey over a year ago.



