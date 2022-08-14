New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Legendary musician Carlos Santana is back to business as usual Terrible fall last month In one of his concerts.

While performing in Michigan on July 5, Santana collapsed on stage. He was treated by medics after the pass and eventually cleared, but not before waving to a crowd of fans, according to FOX 2 Detroit. Fan video.

A 75-year-old child was reportedly affected by extreme heat in Michigan.

Santana reposted A message shared by his wifeFellow musician Cindy Blackman explained, “It was 100 degrees on stage and 114 under the lights, so the problem was not enough water.”

He and his band, Earth, Wind & Fire have had six shows together Postponed due to health issues.

Santana resumed her tour this past Friday in Connecticut.

Ahead of his return to the big stage, the rocker was spotted out and about in New York City looking no worse for wear.

Santana is no stranger to medical emergencies Underwent heart surgery At the end of 2021.

It also led to the musician taking time off from work.

Due to health issues, Santana has a busy upcoming schedule, with eight shows left to perform in the month of August.