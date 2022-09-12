Carlos Alcaraz captures first Grand Slam title with US Open win over Casper Rudd

A potentially legendary career in men’s tennis reached an important milestone Sunday as Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated Norway’s Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3 to win his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Alcaraz, who turns 19 in May, has been the subject of great expectations and breathless anticipation since his teenage debut. But how quickly he rose to the top of the game would have been difficult for even his most ardent believers to imagine.

After being ranked 141 at the start of the 2021 season, Alcaraz became the first teenager to reach the world No. 1 ranking by winning the US Open. He is the youngest man to win a maiden Grand Slam title since Rafael Nadal did just shy of his 19th birthday at the 2005 French Open.

And he did it the hard way, fighting through three consecutive five-set matches before a tough final against an opponent who brought a lot of quality to the table and forced Alcaraz to come up with his best tennis despite playing on clearly tired legs.

Alcaraz’s total of 23 hours, 39 minutes on court is the most on-court time endured by any player at a major, surpassing Kevin Anderson’s 23 hours, 20 minutes en route to the 2018 Wimbledon final.

That workload may eventually fall to a lesser player. But Alcaraz, along with his superior physical abilities, showed incredible mental acuity and tactical acumen during the final to manage his body and seize the biggest moments.

His energy waned nearly an hour into the match, helping a fresher-looking Ruud win the match 6-2, before Alcaraz looked to be back in control when he got an early break of serve in the third set. Chance of a double break going up. Instead, Rudd played solid tennis himself and refused to concede points with sloppy mistakes.

Alcaraz gets back on serve at 5-6 and faces two break points. He defended them both by attacking the net and putting away volleys, displaying an all-court game that set him apart from many young players who struggled to break through at grand slams.

After that crucial hold of serve, Alcaraz dominated the tiebreaker, putting him a set away from victory. In the fourth set, with both players holding serve at 2-3, Alcaraz’s incredible speed and huge forehands coupled with court coverage finally created a break of serve to keep him close to the finish line.

Serving for the match, Alcaraz missed an easy overhead that would have given him a 40-0 lead. But he responded immediately with an ace down the middle to give himself some breathing room, then a huge wide serve that Rudd couldn’t get his racket to seal the title at 40-30.

While much of the tennis world has been aware of Alcaraz’s immense talent for some time, it wasn’t until last year’s US Open when he upset Stephanos Tsitsipas in the third round to reach the quarterfinals that he had breakthrough results.

That effort foreshadowed how quickly and easily Alcaraz could adapt to the sport’s highest level. This spring, he won four tournament titles in four months, including major prizes at the Miami Open and Madrid Open, where he beat Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, respectively.

With new expectations, Alcaraz had a somewhat disappointing French Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Alexander Zverev. He lost in the round of 16 at Wimbledon to 21-year-old Janic Sinner, whom Alcaraz turned the tables on in an epic, 5-hour, 15-minute quarterfinal in New York.

It was the 23-year-old Rudd’s second Grand Slam final loss this year, rising to No. 2 in the rankings. He reached the French Open final this spring and ran into Nadal, where he defeated him in straight sets.