In the second-longest match and the newest finish in US Open history, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz defeated 11th-ranked Janic Sinner to reach the semifinal round.

The match ended at 2:50 am ET as these players did not quit. It came down to the fifth set, where the 19-year-old Alcaraz finally came out with a final score of 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 6-3, and he barely closed out the score. The court expressed its astonishment that it was over.

I don’t know how I did it,’ he said after the match.

Sinner nearly got the job done in the fourth set, but Alcaraz avoided a match point and forced a fifth set.

“I always say, you always have to believe in yourself,” Alcaraz said.

Although everyone was tired, there was tension and excitement at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sinner’s 3-2 break point in the fifth set is proof of that. However, Alcaraz would break him in the next game and not lose one from there.

“Honestly, thank you all,” Alcaraz said to the crowd, thanking them for being energetic from start to finish.

“I couldn’t believe the energy I got here.”

The first set went fairly easily for Alcaraz, but Sinner made things tough for his opponent from there. Sinner took the match into his own hands, despite Alcaraz coming back to impress the crowd in the second set. Until he didn’t.

Any way you put it, this match was electric between two of the sport’s young phenoms, and one that everyone waiting to watch will not forget.

Alcaraz will face American Francis Tiafoe in Friday’s semifinals, where Tiafoe is the first black player to reach the semifinals since Arthur Ashe.