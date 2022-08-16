New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Carl Nassib, who made history last year by becoming the NFL’s first active openly gay player, has reportedly found a new team with less than a month to go before the start of the 2022 season.

Nassib agreed to a one-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, according to multiple reports. Nassib will be brought in to bolster the defensive line after the team parted ways with pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and decided to move Joe Tryon-Shoinka into the starting role.

The 29-year-old was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2021 season. He played in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 1.5 sacks and 21 total tackles. He also played for the Raiders in 2020 and has 2.5 sacks and 28 total tackles along with a lone interception in his career.

Nasib joining the Buccaneers is his second stint with the organisation.

He was with Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019. In 29 games for them, he had 12.5 sacks and 63 total tackles. These are his career best numbers.

The Cleveland Browns selected Nassib in the third round of the 2016 draft out of Penn State. He played two seasons with the Browns, recording 5.5 sacks and 52 total tackles.

Nasib made history by revealing to the world that he is gay. In a July interview on “Good Morning America,” he said he had a “great relationship” with his Raiders teammates. He said he was a bit worried before hitting the post button on social media.

“I was staring at the phone for an hour, trying to hype myself up. The last thing I said was, ‘You know, for the kids’. And hit post,” he said.