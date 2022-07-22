New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took to Twitter Thursday to brag about falling gas prices while blasting oil refiners for profiteering.

The official White House Twitter account posted a video of Jean-Pierre describing the recent drop in gas prices across the country.

“So, gas prices are falling across the country. In the last 30 days we’ve seen gas prices go down 50 cents a gallon,” Jean Pierre said in the video.

Showing the graph in the video, Jean-Pierre exclaims, “This is so exciting guys. I’m in the graph!”

She added, “At more than 20,000 gas stations across the country, as you’ll see in this graph, you’ll see gas prices below $4. At current prices, the average American driver will spend about $25 less on gasoline per month. More than if prices had remained at their June peak. “

“But gas prices are not coming down as fast as falling oil prices,” Jean-Pierre also noted.

She explained, “June oil prices are down about 20% since their June peak, as I was talking about before, while prices at the pump have only dropped 10% over the same period. That means profits are higher. On average. Refiners’ profit margins per gallon of gas The average last week was about 90 cents, which is roughly twice what is typical for this time of year.”

The national average gas price, as of Thursday, was about $4.40. While the price is about 20 cents lower than last week’s average, it’s still more than a dollar above last year’s price and two dollars higher than when Biden first took office.

Although members of the White House sought to take credit for the decline, critics noted that Biden had previously blamed record gas prices on Russia’s war with Ukraine, citing “Putin price gouging.”

Reporters on Monday questioned his senior economic adviser, Jared Bernstein, about the double standards he holds for himself.

“I think there’s absolutely no ‘both ways’ thinking here,” Bernstein said. “I strongly disagree with that framing.”

Various members of the Biden administration still continue to take credit for the decline Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg And even President Biden himself.

“Gas prices must continue to fall, and President Biden is committed to doing everything possible to give families some breathing room,” Jean-Pierre concluded the video.

While gas prices eased slightly, inflation hit a record 40-year high in June of 9.1% and the Russian war in Ukraine continues.