Caribbean Carnival Parade returns to Toronto

Saturday morning brought sights, sounds and colors to Lake Shore Avenue and Fairgrounds as the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade returned to Toronto in triumph.

The parade is celebrating its 55th anniversary following the forced cancellation of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. According to the event’s website, “The Caribbean tradition of walking down the street was founded in honor of freedom and emancipation from slavery.”

“I feel pumped up, I’m excited,” said Chanceua Christopher, one of the participants. He said that he had been waiting for this event for a long time and was looking forward to the opportunity to touch his culture.

“We haven’t been able to do this for so long,” he said.

Thousands of people lined the parade route, including Toronto Mayor John Tory and NDP federal leader Jagmeet Singh.

“Carnival holds a special place in the hearts of many Canadians and Torontonians,” said Singh, who said he was excited to “bounce,” a form of dancing that takes place at the carnival.

“We feel better when we get together,” Singh said.

Tiffany James, a resident of Trinidad, has always wanted to take part in the parade.

“Carnival is a big part of the culture,” she said.

James and her friend Elizabeth Jones woke up at 5 am to prepare their costumes. Jones said she expects the event to be “pretty wild” after two years of closure due to the pandemic.

Both Jones and James are members of the Toronto Revellers, one of the grassroots groups taking part in the parade. Organizers expect 10,000 masquerades to take part in the event.

Elizabeth Jones (left) and Tiffany James (right) perform with the Toronto Revellers, one of the grassroots groups taking part in the parade. (Michael Charles Cole/Radio-Canada)

The parade will last until 20:00 and is expected to attract a large number of people.