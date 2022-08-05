Carey Lake, a news anchor-turned-election denier, is the Arizona Republican nominee for governor.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

PHOENIX. Two days after the polls in Arizona closed, the Associated Press called a Republican primary for governor for former local news anchor Cary Lake, a Republican convert who denies the election.

Former President Donald Trump’s preferred candidate surpassed a number of GOP challengers, but the only real challenger was developer Karrin Taylor Robson. By the end of the campaign, the personal race between two candidates, neither previously elected to office, was determined by who supported them.

Trump was in Lake’s corner, and a wave of the former president’s allies were caught up in the false narrative that President Joe Biden stole the election.

Taylor Robson was supported by establishment Republicans both locally and nationally, including current Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

She has spent millions of dollars, much of it from her own fortune, to establish herself as a more prudent-sounding Republican, although Taylor Robson’s politics do not often diverge from Lake’s. Both have similar topics of discussion when it comes to border security and the so-called critical race theory. And Taylor Robson did little to allay fears about the 2020 election, while she criticized Lake for questioning the integrity of the 2022 vote.

But that wasn’t enough to beat Lake, who quickly led the polls after Trump’s September 2021 endorsement.

Less than two years ago, Lake was still reading the news on TV. In March 2021, she resigned due to multiple conflicting social media posts, including one that circulated a debunked video about COVID-19. A few months later, she announced her campaign for governor. Much of her campaign has been devoted to repeating the former president’s campaign lies, both old and new: in the past few weeks, Lake has even made baseless allegations of fraud in the current Arizona vote.

She will now face Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who made a name for herself in 2020 for the opposite reasons – defending the integrity of the 2020 election as Secretary of State, Arizona’s top election official.