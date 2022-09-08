New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina may go down in history as the most important battery of all time.

On Thursday, two St. Louis Cardinals tied the MLB record for most starts together as a battery.

Mickey Lolich pitched to Bill Freehan 324 times from 1963 to 1975. Now, Yaddy and Vaino are basically certain to break the record next week with their 325th start together.

Earlier this year, the duo set the MLB record for most games won by a team with the same starting lineup, winning 203 times. That broke the record held by Warren Spann and Dale Crandall of the then-Milwaukee Braves.

And since fate seems to just follow baseball, Molina had to take some time to remember the historic day.

The catcher has long been known for his excellent defense — he has nine Gold Glove Awards, the third-most by a catcher, and four Platinum Glove Awards.

But every now and then the bat speaks.

A Silver Slugger winner in 2013, he hit 20-plus home runs just twice in his career, but on Thursday, he belted a two-run home run into the third deck of Busch Stadium, known in his honor as Big Mac Land. Mark McGwire.

In his next at-bat, he went deep again to tie the game at 4 against the Washington Nationals.

It was the ninth time he had hit multiple home runs in a game, and his first multi-home run game since April 17 of last year.

The Cardinals are having a season full of potential historic hits – Albert Pujols currently has 695 home runs, the fourth most in baseball history behind Alex Rodriguez. Only three players have surpassed the 700 mark: Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

All three players are expected to retire at the end of the season. But they’ll play in the postseason and try to stay on top — the Cards lead the NL Central by 9.5 games and their magic number is 17 to clinch a postseason spot.

Wainwright struggled Thursday, allowing nine hits and four runs in five innings.