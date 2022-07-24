Cardinals will be without stars Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado for series in Toronto

The St. Louis Cardinals will be without MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt and Gold Glover Nolan Arenado for Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games in Toronto due to non-vaccination.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak revealed in a Zoom session with local reporters on Sunday Catcher Austin Romine is also unvaccinated and pitcher Johan Oviedo will miss the two-game series because his Cuban passport has expired.

Goldschmidt and Arenado, who were named to this year’s NL All-Star team, were among the highest-profile players this season who were not allowed into Canada due to COVID-19 regulations.

The duo will rejoin the team in a three-game series starting Friday in Washington.

Goldschmidt leads the National League with a .333 batting average with 22 home runs and 74 RBI. Arenado is hitting .299 with 18 homers and 59 RBI. They typically play third and fourth in the Cardinals’ everyday lineup.

Arenado previously said one of the reasons he didn’t get vaccinated was because he and his wife were looking to start a family.

Centers for Disease Control, cited A strong consensus in the medical communityfound There is no evidence that covid vaccines cause fertility problems.

The Cardinals, who currently hold the NL’s third and final wild-card playoff spot, play Sunday in second place in the Central Division, 1.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers.