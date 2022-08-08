New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong both homered and drove in four runs to help the St. Louis Cardinals complete a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday.

St. Louis won a season-high seventh in a slugfest that lasted 4 hours, 25 minutes — the longest nine-inning game in the majors this season.

DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who have lost five in a row. It was their worst skid since a seven-game slide last September.

St. Louis (60-48) moved a season-best 12 games over .500 with its first regular-season series sweep of the Yankees. The surging Cardinals moved two games ahead of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

“Anytime you can sweep a great team like the Yankees, that’s huge,” Arenado said. “We beat a team that’s been playing great ball, too. Where we’re trying to go, you’ve got to win a series. It’s great to see us play good baseball, play hard.”

New York still has the best record in the American League, but its lead in the AL East has been cut to 9 1/2 games over Toronto, the first time since June 15 that it was in single digits.

St. Louis became the first team this year to sweep the Yankees in at least a three-game series. Only Atlanta and the New York Mets in the majors have avoided that fate thus far.

Arenado, who launched a three-run homer in the second inning, leads the majors with three hits and 18 RBIs in interleague games this season.

DeJong, who broke a 6-all tie with a fifth-inning double, added a three-run drive in the eighth inning — his 100th career home run.

“I knew they weren’t going to go down quietly after we beat the first two games,” DeJong said. “Great game today, one of the most memorable games I’ve played here.”

DeJong also scored the decisive run in the eighth inning of Friday night’s 4-3 win in the series opener.

“What DeJong did was very special,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol said. “It’s great to be Pauly Pauly.”

DeJong was sent down to Triple-A Memphis on May 10 after a rough start to the season. He was recalled on July 30.

“I’m grateful that I’m getting those opportunities,” DeJong said. “It’s been a lot of fun since I’ve been back – really enjoying every day here.”

Aaron Judge drove in four runs for New York, increasing his AL-leading total to 97 RBIs.

Frankie Montas struggled in his Yankees debut. Acquired from Oakland on Monday, the right-hander allowed six runs and five hits in three innings. He struck out two and walked three.

“I wasn’t in sync with my mechanics. I was missing my spots a lot,” Montas said. “When you give that team a chance to hit those pitches, that’s what happens.”

New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected in the fifth by plate umpire Ed Hickox for arguing balls and strikes. It was Boone’s 23rd ejection and his sixth of the season. Pitching coach Matt Blake was also tossed. He was ejected by third base umpire Vic Carapazza.

Judge gave his team a 4-1 lead in the second with a two-run single. St. Louis answered with five runs in the bottom half. Arenado’s 22nd homer led St. Louis to a 6-4 win.

The Cardinals scored three times in the fifth to break a 6-all tie. Tommy Edman followed DeJong’s double with a run-scoring hit. DeJong was initially called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after a replay review.

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright gave up four runs and eight hits in four-plus innings. He struck out five and walked four.

Aaron Hicks had three hits and reached base four times for the Yankees.

St. Louis completed a 6-0 homestand, its first homestand sweep of six or more games since September 2013.

Chris Stratton (6-4) picked up the win, allowing two runs in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter.

Ryan Helsley earned his 11th save in 14 chances.

Albert Abreu (2-1) took the loss.

Best Buddies

Wainwright and C Yadier Molina combined for their 318th start, second all-time behind the Detroit duo of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan (324) from 1963-1975.

King Bush III

Molina picked up her 1,000th career hit with a single in the third at Busch Stadium III. He is the career leader in stadium starts since 2006.

Trainer’s room

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo missed his third straight game with a back problem. He missed four matches last month with back problems.

Cardinals: Juan Yepez will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. He has been out since July 15 with a right forearm strain.

Next

Yankees: RHP Jameson Taillon (10-2, 3.96 ERA) will face RHP Logan Gilbert (10-4, 3.09) in the opener of a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. Taillan allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s 8-6 loss to the Mariners.

Cardinals: RHP Myles Mikolas (8-8, 2.92 ERA) faced Colorado RHP Ryan Feltner (1-3, 5.75) in the first of a three-game series in Denver on Tuesday. Mikolas has allowed five home runs in three career starts at Coors Field.