Cardinals receiver Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested on criminal speeding charge

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested early Wednesday morning on a charge of criminal speeding, the Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed to the USA TODAY Network.

The arrest happened at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday on Loop 101 in north Phoenix. Brown is being held in the Maricopa County Jail.

The Cardinals released a statement on the matter Wednesday morning.

“We are aware of the situation involving Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as necessary. We will comment as appropriate,” the statement read.

Brown was activated from the non-football injury list on Monday and participated in the walk-through portion of training camp practice that day at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are bringing him along slowly after a minor hamstring injury put him on the injured list for open camp and he didn’t do anything on the field until Monday.

NFL Record Projections:Can the Cardinals return to the playoffs in 2022?

Feedback:QB Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in unlikely position again after Dolphins cut Tom Brady

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday that the hope is to have Brown back on the field by the end of the week.

“We’re easing him back in. And we want to start with walk-throughs. And then hopefully by the end of the week he’ll be able to start some (independent work), and then I anticipate being done Monday and go if everything goes well,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury said Wednesday that the Cardinals expect Brown to return this weekend. News of Brown’s arrest broke after Kingsbury’s comments following Wednesday’s practice.

Brown was a marquee acquisition for the Cardinals in the offseason to help ease the absence of star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was suspended for the first six games of the regular season.

State law says a person can be charged with a felony for speeding over 85 mph on the highway. Criminal speed is a Class 3 misdemeanor under Arizona law, and possible penalties include a maximum of 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $500.