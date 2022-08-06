New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Matt Carpenter returned to the city where he spent most of his MLB career on Friday night, and the St. Louis Cardinals staged a late game comeback. Beat the New York Yankees 4-3.

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong drove in two runs with a double in the eighth inning. Carpenter’s return to St. Louis .

Carpenter, who went 2-5 at the plate in the loss, received a standing ovation from the Cardinals crowd.

“So many emotions,” Carpenter, 36, said. “I’ve spent a lot of time here. I have a lot of great memories here. It’s definitely a special moment.”

Before the game, Carpenter spoke to the media and had a hard time controlling his emotions when discussing his return to Busch Stadium.

“Just getting off the plane [Thursday] Night and coming back to St. Louis, that started it all for me,” Carpenter said, according to MLB.com. “My family stays here and I don’t see a lot of people. [Cardinals players] Still, but that definitely makes it harder. Very special memories.”

Carpenter said there are many similarities between the Yankees and Cardinals organizations.

“You could make a case that they’re the New York Yankees of the National League,” Carpenter said of the Cardinals in a pregame news conference. “Combine that with the history of the organization and what it means to wear that jersey, it’s a pretty cool place to be.”

New York got 5.1 innings from All-Star Nestor Cortes, who allowed just one hit and two runs. But Clay Holmes was tagged with the loss for the Yankees after allowing two eighth-inning runs.

“It’s not easy for us right now,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We had a lot of hits. I thought we hit the ball well. They made some good plays. I thought we had a lot of quality at-bats up and down, but just couldn’t put that backbreaker away.”

Damage done Third place for New York in a row It will look to get back on track in the second game of the three-game series on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report