Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll test positive for Covid-19

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has tested positive for COVID-19, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday before a training camp practice. Murray could miss five days of camp.

Murray tested positive on Sunday. By Monday afternoon, Kingsbury said the symptoms had subsided. He added that the team has had no other positive COVID tests since the start of training camp.

“I don’t know to what extent. I haven’t talked to him since he tested positive, just text back and forth,” Kingsbury said. “But I know it’s no big deal.”

But Kingsbury said Murray could return to the team five days earlier if he tests negative for the virus within that period.

According to an NFL memo earlier this year, a player must self-isolate for five days after a positive test, but a player must receive a negative test before entering a club facility.

Murray was given a day to rest his arm on Saturday, but was at the team’s open practice at State Farm Stadium. The team took Sunday off for practice.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll also tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

“Yesterday, head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “He is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, remaining at home. Carroll will continue to be in contact with the coaching staff and virtually participate in team meetings until he returns to the facility.”