Cardinals QB Kyler Murray rips ‘disrespectful’ references to film study habits

By printveela editor

GLENDALE, Ariz. – In an impromptu news conference Thursday, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray pushed back strongly on suggestions that he should not review his own film. After news broke Monday that Murray signed an extension to his new five-year, $230.5 million contract extension, he will be required to study at least four hours a week.

“To think I could have accomplished everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game and not have that passion and not take it seriously would be disrespectful,” Murray said. “It’s almost a joke.

“I appreciate it. I honestly appreciate that you all think that at my size, I can go out there and prepare for a game and not take it seriously. It is disrespectful. I feel for my teammates, all the athletes and great players in this league. This game is very difficult. It’s tough to play the position I play in this league.”

Murray then listed some of his accomplishments, including winning the Heisman Trophy, being the No. 1 overall pick, NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and being a two-time Pro Bowler.

The quarterback announced that he studies and there are different ways to watch film. Murray told The New York Times last year He’s not “one of those guys who just sits there and watches a movie and kills it.”

He complained on Thursday that he was not preparing properly.

“I’m not 6-foot-7, 230 (pounds). I don’t throw a football 85 yards. I’m already behind the eight ball. I can’t take any shortcuts,” Murray said. “I refuse to let my work ethic and my preparation be questioned. I’ve put in the time, blood, sweat, tears and effort that I don’t know what to do, whether it’s football or baseball.

“Like I said, it’s funny. But those of you out there believe that I’d be standing here before all of you today unprepared and unprepared, and I’m honored that you think so. But it’s not.” That’s all there is.”

