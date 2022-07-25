New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

St. Louis Cardinals players Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Austin Romine will miss the team’s upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays due to their coronavirus vaccination status.

All three have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 and due to Canada’s rules for entering the country, all of them will miss the series. St. Louis will place them on the restricted list before the series.

Goldschmidt opened up about the decision in an interview with The Athletic on Sunday.

“I talked to a lot of doctors and medical professionals, trying to gather as much information about what they knew, what they didn’t know, and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “For me, I just decided. The potential risks of getting vaccinated outweigh the potential benefits.

“It’s obviously not an easy decision; there’s a lot going on. The last thing I want to do is affect the team. But I felt the risks outweighed the benefits, and (I’m) trying to make the best medical decision I can for myself.”

Goldschmidt did not elaborate on the “potential risks.”

Arenado told The Athletic that he hopes Canada relaxes its rules.

“It’s my own personal reasons. I don’t really want to go into too much detail about it. It’s unfortunate because I don’t want to miss games, especially when I’m healthy. I’m hopeful Canada is going to turn around,” he added.

All three players will lose pay and major league service time under the league’s collective bargaining rules. Arenado will lose $384,416, Goldschmidt will give up $241,758 and Romine will surrender $10,989.

As of Monday, the Cardinals were 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for the National League Central lead.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.