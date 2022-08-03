closer
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with criminal speed.

Arizona Department of Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in north Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Brown was acquired from the Baltimore Ravens in a draft-day trade that sent the Cardinals’ first-round pick (23rd overall pick) to Baltimore in exchange for Brown and the 100th pick overall.

Arizona Cardinals new wide receiver Marquise Brown answers a question during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility on April 29, 2022 in Tempe, Ariz. The Cardinals placed Brown on the NFL's active/non-football injury list on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, due to a hamstring issue.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

“We are aware of the situation involving Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as necessary,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “We will comment as appropriate.”

Arizona laws state that speeding over 20 mph over the posted speed limit is criminal speeding. It is evil.

Last year with the Ravens, the speedy wide receiver from Oklahoma had a career year, setting personal bests in catches (91) and receiving yards (1,008) and scoring six touchdowns, two of his career-best eight touchdowns in 2020. .

Ronnie Harrison Jr. #33 of the Cleveland Browns tackles Marquis Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens during a game at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brown gets a slot next to three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins and second-year receiver Rondale Moore to bolster Kyler Murray’s receiving corps.

The Cardinals knew they would have to turn to Brown early in the season, as Hopkins was suspended for the first six games of the year for failing a PED test.

Marquis Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball after making a catch against Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

If Brown misses Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, the newly extended Murray will be without two of his top targets.

Last year the Cardinals went 11-6 and finished second in the NFC West before losing to the Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Canfield is a college fellow for Fox News Digital.