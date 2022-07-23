New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Months before Kyler Murray He signed his massive contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, making it clear to the media that he is committed to staying with the team.

After signing a five-year, $230.5 million contract, he doubled down on that commitment.

“Never. This is where I want to be. I’ve made that clear,” Murray said at a press conference Friday when asked if he was considering moving on.

“I’m talking about bad days, just negativity Social media is taking heat all over, and all those things. … I’m a quiet person when it comes to social media and things like that. That’s what it’s like to be able to sit there and take all the shots and stuff like that.”

Kyler Murray, Cardinals agree to lucrative contract extension after offseason drama

Murray was reportedly unhappy with contract negotiations in the offseason, and his agent made that clear. Offered in February That “fits the current quarterback market” and reflects Murray’s success in leading the Cardinals to the playoffs with an 11-6 record in the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m an Arizona Cardinal,” Murray said at the time, dismissing speculation of a rift. “I’ve done nothing but give the Cardinals my all and will continue to do so. I’m not really worried about my future as a Cardinal.”

That sentiment was reiterated on Friday.

“I understand it’s part of the business,” Murray said. “I take care of what they need to take care of. I love the game of football and my goal is to win championships.”

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said “both sides” were “happy” with the deal.

Murray’s contract, which has $160 million guaranteed, makes him the second-highest paid player in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers. But, for Murray, it was never about the money, he said.

“It’s crazy because everyone is trying to make money. I know people don’t believe me, but I don’t do it for money. … I’m totally focused on football.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.