St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 324th career starts Thursday, tying the major league mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Wainwright and Molina received standing ovations from the crowd from the bullpen moments before the first pitch against the Washington Nationals, as well as after the top of the first inning.

Wainwright and Molina will break the record on Sept. 14 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The two made their first start together on April 6, 2007 in Houston. Wainwright had his first 212 hits as a starter as Molina’s catcher, a major league record for Battery teammates.

Molina, 40, will retire at the end of the season, but Wainwright, 41, has not publicly announced a decision on his plans for 2023.

Molina debuted in 2004. Wainwright broke into the majors in 2005, but was used mostly as a reliever in his first two seasons.

Notably, Wainwright defeated Carlos Beltran in the 2006 NLCS and Brandon Inge clinched the 2006 World Series, both with Molina behind the plate.

Wainwright and Molina have a total of 13 All-Star Game appearances between them. The Cardinals reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons the two were on the roster.