New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Arizona Cardinals announced their dismissal late Thursday night “Independent Study” Clause Kyler Murray’s $230.5 million contract extension after a controversial stipulation prompted the quarterback to call criticism of his work ethic “disrespectful.”

The The Cardinals released a statement Controversy is misconstrued as “distraction”.

“After seeing the distraction this has created, we have removed the attachment from the contract,” the statement read, according to multiple reports. “It was clearly realized in ways that were never intended.”

Cardinals’ Kyler Murray focused on winning after signing big extension: ‘I’m not really doing it for the money’

“Our confidence in Kyler Murray is greater than ever, and nothing demonstrates our confidence in his ability to lead the team more than the commitment reflected in this agreement.”

Initial A five-year contract extension Murray is mandated to have at least four hours of “independent study” during game weeks. The provision prompted reactions from those around the league, including Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who expressed some shock.

“I think I raised my eyebrows like this,” Rodgers said on the show. “Same reaction. Yeah, I was happy to see him get paid. One thing I saw was that his average salary per year is about the same as the Oakland Athletics salary cap, so I think he can definitely smile. Knowing he made the right choice.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The controversy was, at the time, still intact when Murray took umbrage at those who questioned his work ethic due to a clause in his contract.

“To think that I can accomplish everything I’ve accomplished in my career and not be a student of the game, and not have that passion and not take it seriously, it’s disrespectful and almost a joke,” Murray said. “I’m honestly glad you all think that at my size, I can go out there and prepare for a game and not take it seriously.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Murray defended himself, saying his success did not come naturally.

“I’m not 6-7, 230, and I don’t throw the ball 85 yards,” he said. “I’m already behind the 8-ball and can’t take any shortcuts.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.