DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first six games of the regular season for the Arizona Cardinals after failing a performance-enhancing drug test.

Hopkins said Saturday that he did not expect him to serve any discipline because only trace amounts of the banned substance Ostarine were found in his blood.

“I’ve never picked up stuff like that,” the All-Pro wide receiver said during training camp. Via Arizona Sports. “If you know what it is, it could be in the shampoo, it could be in a lot of different things. Obviously the NFL is very black and white, so really, I wish the rule wasn’t so black and white. It is what it is.

“It’s hard to know when something is contaminated in trace amounts unless you work in a manufacturing company.”

Hopkins said he never found out where the contamination came from and said he wanted more time to fight the suspension. He withdrew the appeal.

“It’s hard to know what you can eat, when you don’t have control over the preparation of something or what you can do with what goes through the conveyor belt, you know what I’m saying?” He he said. “So, obviously, I think the rules have to change. But like I said, the thing, it works itself out and I’ve never taken anything. I take vitamins.”

Hopkins was cleared to play in preseason games and participate in training camp. He can rejoin the team’s active roster after the sixth game of his suspension.

Hopkins was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro wide receiver. He is entering his third season with the Cardinals after Arizona acquired him in a blockbuster 2020 trade with the Houston Texans.

Since then, he has been one of Kyler Murray’s main targets. He played in all 16 games in his first season with Arizona and was selected to the Pro Bowl. He had 115 catches for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns. He could only play 10 matches in 2021 due to injuries. He had 42 catches for 572 yards and eight touchdowns.