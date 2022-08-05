Cardinals assistant James Saxon faces domestic battery charges

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon is facing domestic battery charges in Indiana, stemming from an incident earlier this summer, according to court records obtained Friday by USA TODAY Sports.

Saxon, 56, was visiting a woman in the Indianapolis area on May 7 when they got into an argument at Costco that escalated after she returned home, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case. During an argument with two young children, the woman told police that Saxon pushed her with his forearm, causing her to fall backwards into the garage door.

Saxon faces two charges of domestic battery in connection with the incident: a misdemeanor and a level 6 felony, which is the lowest level. State Criminal Code. Indiana law requires a felony conviction in cases where the crime was committed in the presence of a child under the age of 16.

Saxon’s attorney, Carmen L. Malone, said she would vigorously defend her client but declined to comment because the case is pending.

“We became aware of this incident in May,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “At that time, we also alerted the NFL as required and are currently under review in accordance with league procedures.”

ESPN, It was first reported on the allegationsSaxon continued to coach the team during the training camp that started late last month.

The court issued a no-contact order barring Saxon from having any communication with the woman, who is not named in the affidavit. USA TODAY Sports does not identify victims of domestic violence without their permission.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 25, according to court records.

A retired fullback who played parts of eight seasons in the NFL, Saxon has since spent more than two decades as a position coach. Prior to joining the Cardinals in 2019, he also served as the running backs coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

