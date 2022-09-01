New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The six-year NFL veteran is in a scary situation, saying he almost got worse.

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton tweeted Thursday that he suffered second-degree burns from a “freak accident” that was “fatal.”

“Should have had a great camp in my career & last Monday I was in an accident which was fatal for me & my family but instead I got the short end of it by getting severe burns on my feet (2nd degree),” he tweeted. On Thursday. “It was literally a freak accident and God spared me not only these injuries.”

Hamilton joined the Cardinals ahead of the 2021 season and recorded a career-high 38 tackles, more than doubling his previous career-best. His four pass breakups also tied his most in a season.

The 29-year-old has primarily been a special teams player during his time in the NFL, but he hasn’t missed a game since 2018.

The South Carolina State product had 88 total tackles and nine passes defended in his career.

Hamilton was signed by the then-Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spent two years with them, followed by two seasons with the New York Giants and another season with the Chiefs in Kansas City.