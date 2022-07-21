New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols received accolades on the field during his legendary 22-year career. He won three MVP awards, was selected to 11 All-Star games, played on two World Series teams in St. Louis, and is a member of the 600-home run and 3,000-hit clubs.

On Wednesday night, Pujols was honored for his work off the field as the 2022 recipient of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award at the ESPYS.

“The award goes to an individual whose sustained, demonstrated leadership has created a measurable positive impact on their community through sports.

According to ESPN, “the candidate must embrace the core principles so well embodied by Muhammad Ali, including faith, trust, dedication, giving and respect”.

In 2005, Pujols founded the Pujols Family Foundation, which improves the lives of poor people in the Dominican Republic and helps children and families living with Down syndrome.

“I have a daughter with Down syndrome, Isabella,” Pujols said in the ESPYS video. “I didn’t know what Down syndrome was and I had to learn a lot.

“Some of these kids and adults have programs that we have to do. Like basketball and cooking classes.”

Pujols will call it a career after the 2022 season, remaining arguably the greatest hitter and one of the best players of a generation. But Pujols said it’s the work off the field that brings him the most joy.

“It’s part of my responsibility, it’s part of this journey, to give back to the community,” Pujols said. “As great as my career has been, what I do when the season is over is my passion. And that’s serving and giving back. That’s how I want to be remembered.”

This is the second time in three years that a Major League Baseball player has received the award. Nelson Cruz won the 2020 award.