Albert Pujols is still adding to his awesomeness Legacy in the St. Louis Cardinals uniform.

The 42-year-old slugger turned back the clock on Thursday, Hit his 690th career home run with a third-inning pinch-hit grand slam and the Cardinals swept the three-game series against the Colorado Rockies with a 13-0 victory.

Pujols added an RBI single in the seventh inning, but it fell short of his 16th career grand slam.

Pujols’ first career pinch-hit grand slam moved him into a tie for 10th with Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Dave Kingman. All Time Grand Slam List According to the Associated Press.

“He was the same when he left me,” pitcher Adam Wainwright said. “He should look like this, here in this stadium, doing these things.”

Wainwright, who turns 41 at the end of August, went 9-8 on the season after throwing seven scoreless innings.

“My job today is to not mess it up,” he said. “Crime story. They’re amazing you know and Albert hitting a grand slam, I mean we’re kind of living in his shadow, that’s where we should be.”

Pujols’ grand slam was his 11th home run of the season as he inches closer to the elusive 700-home run club.

“We’re playing right now, I think like we hoped we’d be playing at the beginning of the year,” Pujols said. “We didn’t, but we had some glimpses here and there. Now we’re playing the best baseball we’ve played all year.”

Pujols returned to St. Louis in the offseason for his final season in Major League Baseball. In July, the three-time MVP The Cardinals passed on the great Stan Musial Had the 1,378th extra-base hit of his storied career, tied for the third-most extra-base hits in MLB history.

“I think at the end of the day, just being a part of a great organization, a great group of guys who want to win, the young players they’re watching, I’m blessed to be here and help those guys,” Pujols said. “It’s fun, trust me.”

The Cardinals are now 66-51, three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

The Associated Press contributed to this report