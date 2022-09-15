New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rewrite the history books, Major League Baseball.

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 325th appearance as a starting batter on Wednesday, breaking the major league mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-1975.

Both men walked from the bullpen into the dugout and received a standing ovation when they took the field to start Wednesday’s game.

Leadoff hitter Christian Yelich respectfully took the first pitch of the night and Molina threw a commemorative ball into the dugout.

The pair made their debut in Houston on April 6, 2007. Wainwright had his first 212 hits as a starter as Molina’s catcher, a major league record for Battery teammates.

Molina wore a special catcher’s mask for the occasion.

Their two defining moments came together in 2006 when Wainwright defeated the Mets’ Carlos Beltran to win the NLCS. The righty then won the 2006 World Series off Tigers Brandon Inge. Two strikeouts ended with a huge hug by the mound.

Wainwright began his career as a reliever but became a full-time starter in 2007. Molina, 40, will retire at the end of this season. Wainwright, 41, has not publicly announced a decision on his plans for 2023.

Molina debuted in 2004. Wainwright broke into the majors in 2005, but was used mostly as a reliever in his first two seasons.

The record of the battery lasts for some time. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the next in battery starts belong to Kyle Hendricks and Willson Contreras of the Chicago Cubs at 105.

Wainwright had the second most catches in his career by catcher Gary Bennett, who caught 29 times in 87.1 innings.

Now that Wainwright and Molina are done chasing history, all eyes are on Albert Pujols, who is three home runs away from becoming the fourth player to join the 700 home run club.

He recently passed Alex Rodriguez (696) for the fourth most home runs of all time.

The Cardinals lead the NL Central by seven games over the Milwaukee Brewers.