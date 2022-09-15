Cardi B’s guilty plea settles 2018 NYC club brawl case

Enlarge this image switch title Mark von Holden/Mark von Holden/Invision/AP

NEW YORK — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B has ended a years-long criminal case involving a pair of fights at New York City strip clubs, pleading guilty to a deal that requires her to do 15 days of community service.

The 29-year-old “WAP” singer agreed to a conditional release just before her case was due to go to trial, saying in a statement, “Part of growing up and growing up is being responsible for your actions.”

New York native Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges related to fighting in August 2018. Ten other counts, including two felonies, were dismissed. Two co-defendants also pleaded guilty.

According to prosecutors, Cardi B and her entourage harassed employees of the Angels strip club in Flushing, Queens over an apparent personal dispute.

In one fight, chairs, bottles, and hookah pipes were thrown as the group argued with the bartender. She and another employee escaped with minor injuries.

“No one is above the law,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. “By pleading guilty today, Ms. Belcalis Almanzar and two co-defendants have accepted responsibility for their actions. This Office is satisfied with the resolution, which includes relevant public works.”

In 2019, Cardi B turned down a plea deal that would have given her a conditional release. Prosecutors then presented the case to a grand jury and secured an indictment that included two felony charges.

“I’ve made bad decisions in the past that I’m not afraid to admit,” Cardi B said, adding that she wants to set a good example for her two children.

“These moments do not define me or reflect who I am now,” she added. “I’m looking forward to getting over this situation with my family and friends and getting back to what I love most – music and my fans.”

Cardi B’s chart-topping hits include “I Like It” and the Maroon 5 collaborative song “Girls Like You”.