New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A driver drove into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia on Friday, injuring 14 people, according to police and fire officials.

Officials said the accident sparked a structure fire that has since been extinguished.

It is still unclear what caused the horrific accident.

Photographs show a heavy fire brigade presence outside Ireland’s Four Courts Irish pub, and aerial footage of the scene shows heavy smoke billowing from the building.

Texas man arrested for allegedly flying drugs, phones, into prison yard on drone

Arlington first responders said eight victims were taken to local hospitals after the crash, and four of them suffered serious injuries, while the other four suffered life-threatening injuries. Six other patients were treated at the scene before being released.

Spirit Airlines employee suspended for altercation with woman

“Please keep all those injured in your thoughts and prayers,” the restaurant tweeted. “Thank you to .@ArlingtonVaPD and .@ArlingtonVaFD for their quick response. We are devastated.”

Engineers assessed the building and determined it was structurally sound, according to fire officials. But officials said people were still unable to return to the building.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Arlington County Police said the incident is under investigation.