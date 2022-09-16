New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A driver crashed into a California Trader Joe’s store Thursday, injuring at least eight people, officials said.

A gray Toyota Avalon sped into Trader Joe’s in Castro Valley shortly before 4 p.m.

Four people, including a store employee, were sent to a local hospital after the accident. One of the eight injured is a 5-year-old child.

Officials said none of the injuries appeared life-threatening, while the Alameda County Fire Department asked locals to avoid the area on Twitter.

“Crews are currently assessing the building for hazards and injuries,” the fire department wrote. “This is a developing situation and more information will be released later.”

The driver was an 88-year-old Hayward resident, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The CHP told KTVU that the driver did not appear to be intoxicated.

Sergeant Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department said it’s possible the senior citizens went to the grocery store by accident.

The car was then taken out of the shop. A customer said she was rescued by another shopkeeper.

“I saw something coming into the store. I stepped back and at that point, a guy grabbed me really hard and pulled me back, so I was out of danger,” an anonymous customer told KTVU. “If I hadn’t been going fast enough, I might have been hit by a car.”

The Castro Valley store will remain closed until Friday while the damage is repaired.