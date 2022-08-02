New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Recent deadly flooding in Kentucky has brought new attention to the rapidly growing water hazards that are of particular concern to motorists.

Whether near riverbeds or in dry deserts ravaged by storms, roads can flood quickly and give drivers little time to react.

While the National Weather Service’s “Turn Around Don’t Drown” campaign advises drivers to avoid driving through standing water at all times, it is possible for water to rush toward the vehicle and leave nowhere to turn to safety.

As little as a foot of flowing water can carry a car away, and severe flooding can drag vehicles deep and completely underwater.

Dozens of Americans die each year in this scenario, and in Australia, where there are so many areas prone to flash flooding, the local automobile safety rating agency plans to add a rating that is meant to determine how long systems like electric windows last. The vehicle sank.

Mike Berna is a regional director and instructor at Rescue 3 International Group, which trains emergency services. He shared with Fox News Auto several simple survival steps that drivers should remember when they find themselves in a flooded area.

Regardless of the type of vehicle you’re riding, Berna says never drive with more than half of your tires covered in water. It is deep enough to float and sink.

“First, you should undo your seatbelt if the vehicle overturns, but don’t exit the vehicle immediately, as your chances of surviving the fast-moving flood waters are reduced when you’re floating in unsafe waters,” he said. It’s best to crack the window before power is lost, rather than roll it all the way down, to help keep water out of the cabin while easily breaking the glass if necessary.

Once the vehicle starts filling with water, it’s time to start thinking about getting out and onto the roof rather than swimming. This makes you better protected and makes it easier for rescuers to spot you than if you’re wading in the water alone, he said.

You now have to flip the window down or break it by hitting something hard on the bottom corner. A small window hammer tool is good to keep in the vehicle if you live in a flood-prone area, but you can also remove the front seat headrest and use the posts to crack the glass.

After that, Berna says to unbuckle the seatbelt to use as a handhold if you slide, then use the seat, armrest and windows to get to the roof.

If you slip at that point or the vehicle is completely submerged, swim to the nearest higher ground or hold on to something solid in the water.

However, Berna’s best advice is to keep track of emergency alerts in case of any wet weather emergency and heed them immediately.

Evacuate the area as soon as possible,” he said. “Once the flooding starts, it may be too late.”