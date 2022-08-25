Capitol Records criticized virtual rapper FN Meka for being offensive to black artists.

(CNN)When Capital Records Signed Earlier this month, so-called robot rapper FN Meka, billed the move as a new frontier in the music industry.
But just weeks after Black Male Cyborg debuted his first single under a major label, Capitol Records halted the effort amid criticism from black music industry professionals who said the virtual character was created from reductive stereotypes. The company announced on Tuesday that it had “severed ties with the FN Mecha project, effective immediately.”
“We apologize to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement shared with CNN. “We thank everyone who has provided us with constructive feedback over the past few days – your input was invaluable as we decided to end our association with the project.”
FN Meka became a hit on Soundcloud and social media in 2019 with the songs “Internet” and “Moonwalkin'” and videos featuring a virtual black character with a partially shaved head and green braids. The avatar has amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok, and Sold NFTs of the “Super Toilet”.
Eventually, FN was revealed to be Meka’s project Factory new, a label founded by music industry legend Anthony Martini and video game artist Brandon Lay. FN Mecha, partially generated by artificial intelligence but voiced by an actual human, is what Factory New hoped would be a roster of virtual music artists.
“Not to get all philosophical, but what is an ‘artist’ today?” Martini said in an interview last year Music business worldwide. “Think of the biggest stars in the world. How many of them are only qualified for professional endeavors?”
FN Meka’s recent signing to Capitol Records prompted scrutiny. The character’s opening single “Moonwalkin'” has the N-word in its lyrics, however screenshot A 2019 post from FN Meka’s now-private Instagram account depicts the character being beaten by a white police officer in a prison.
Posted by the nonprofit activist group Industry Blackout open letter Capitol Records on Tuesday called on the label to drop FN Meka and remove the character from all platforms.
“While we appreciate the innovation in technology that connects listeners to music and enhances the experience, we find fault with the lack of awareness of how offensive this cartoon is,” the letter said. “It’s a direct insult to the black community and our culture. An amalgamation of gross stereotypes, rightfully borrowed from black artists, complete with slurs poured into the lyrics.”
The group is also demanding that Capitol Records and Factory New direct all funds spent on FN Mecha to causes that support young black artists.
Martini has defended the virtual character, tellingly The New York Times that the people behind its creation “were actually one of the most diverse teams you could have — I’m the only white person.”