Capitol Records criticized virtual rapper FN Meka for being offensive to black artists.

(CNN) When Capital Records Signed Earlier this month, so-called robot rapper FN Meka, billed the move as a new frontier in the music industry.

But just weeks after Black Male Cyborg debuted his first single under a major label, Capitol Records halted the effort amid criticism from black music industry professionals who said the virtual character was created from reductive stereotypes. The company announced on Tuesday that it had “severed ties with the FN Mecha project, effective immediately.”

“We apologize to the Black community for our insensitivity in signing this project without asking enough questions about equity and the creative process behind it,” Capitol Music Group said in a statement shared with CNN. “We thank everyone who has provided us with constructive feedback over the past few days – your input was invaluable as we decided to end our association with the project.”

FN Meka became a hit on Soundcloud and social media in 2019 with the songs “Internet” and “Moonwalkin'” and videos featuring a virtual black character with a partially shaved head and green braids. The avatar has amassed over 10 million followers on TikTok, and Sold NFTs of the “Super Toilet”.

Eventually, FN was revealed to be Meka’s project Factory new , a label founded by music industry legend Anthony Martini and video game artist Brandon Lay. FN Mecha, partially generated by artificial intelligence but voiced by an actual human, is what Factory New hoped would be a roster of virtual music artists.

