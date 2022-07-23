New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Eight sharks were spotted off Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Friday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharkactivity app.

There were also three known shark finds, including the Beacon, the Grannies and the Kendall.

A discovery of 13617 sharks was made on Saturday morning. A shark has been found four times on the same buoy.

In the past two days, the shark-tracking app has reported 11 sightings and four finds.

Last weekend, Nauset Beach – where there were several sightings and one search over the past two days – was closed after sightings.

Although there have been several attacks on New York’s Long Island, none have occurred off the Cape.

The National Park Service warns visitors to “be shark smart” as the active season continues.

Beaches in New York have been closed, and New York Gov. Cathy Hochul last week ordered state agencies to monitor Long Island.

In ongoing shark sightings, a dead shark has been spotted on Long Island

Lifeguard staff will be increased by 25%, and Park Police patrol boats and New York State Police helicopters will patrol the ocean waters.

Scientists cite rising sea temperatures and the resurgence of bunker fish to change the view.

The Conservancy reports that the increased presence of white sharks near Cape Cod’s beaches is linked to an increase in the seal population.

Experts say the increase in shark numbers is a sign that conservation efforts are succeeding.