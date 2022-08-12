New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The popular Cape Cod resort of Provincetown declared a sewage emergency Thursday, ordering restaurants and other food establishments to close immediately along part of its bustling waterfront.

Provincetown officials said in a Facebook post that residential properties on the affected sewer system must reduce water use, including flushing toilets “only when absolutely necessary.”

Officials said that all public restrooms will be closed on Thursday and Friday and portable toilets will be installed.

They said there is a need to further prevent the blocking of sewers during summer A public health emergency.

Thunderstorms this week brought “greater than normal volumes of sewage” into the sewer system, causing overflows and damage.

“We need to drastically reduce the flow to allow for critical repair work to bring the town back to full capacity,” town officials said in their statement. “We estimate that we will need 48 hours to make repairs and get the system back to normal.”