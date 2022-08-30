Can’t Miss College Football Matchups: Don’t miss these Week 1 kickoff games

Most sports allow playing time before their seasons begin. There are spring training or preseason matchups to work out the kinks. There are fights or friendly competitions against opponents to assess potential warning signs once the games start counting for real.

Not so for college football. Without any dress rehearsals against opponents, teams are forced to get up to speed heading into the season. And some of the biggest games of the year take place on opening weekend. This is great for the fans, but also frustrating for the coaches who need to manage the challenge.

Here are the biggest matchups from Week 1 that will have teams on their toes and fans looking forward to things starting with a bang.

Notre Dame at Ohio State, Sept. 3

It doesn’t get any bigger than the two biggest and most successful programs meeting in the regular season for the first time since 1996. One of the notable subplots is the return home of former Ohio State player Marcus Freeman to begin his first season as head coach. of Notre Dame. The Buckeyes are inevitable fireworks with returning quarterback CJ Stroud and their top running back (Treveon Henderson) and wide receiver (Jackson Smith-Nzigba), who last year led the nation in team scoring (45.7 points per game) and total offense (561.5 yards per game). The Irish need to slow down this game with their offensive line control to give their defense a chance. This strategy worked for Oregon last year at Ohio State. Can it work again?

Oregon vs. Georgia (Atlanta), Sept. 3

How’s that for a plot? The defensive coordinator who helped the program win its first national title in 41 years is leaving for his first head coaching job, and his first game will retool him to face the team he just left behind. That’s the situation for former Bulldogs assistant Dan Lanning, who will lead the Ducks against Georgia on opening weekend. Adding to the intrigue is the prospect of Auburn transfer Bo Nix starting for Oregon at quarterback after a three-year stint with the rival Bulldogs. Additional background is that the Ducks are carrying the flag for the Pac-12 after announcing departures from Southern California and UCLA, and a win against the defending champions would be one heck of a statement in the opening game. For the Bulldogs, it was the first look at a rebuilt defense that lost several stars to the NFL but still has elite talent.

Utah at Florida, Sept. 3

Another chance for the Pac-12 to change the narrative of a league that is second-rate to the SEC. The Utes are getting the attention of the College Football Playoff after last season’s run to the Rose Bowl, and many of their key players return, led by quarterback Cam Rising and defensive back Clark Phillips. A non-conference win against a premier SEC team on the road would boost their chances. The trip to Gainesville coincides with Billy Napier’s debut as the Gators’ coach. The climate in Florida is definitely beneficial for the home team. And a win would give some immediate credibility to Napier’s rebuilding job.

Cincinnati, Arkansas, September 3

The Bearcats won 22 of their regular-season games over the past two seasons before being tripped up by SEC teams in bowl games, the last against Alabama in the playoffs. With so many starters gone, there are questions about how Cincinnati will continue its success. There’s probably no better place for a quiet critic than in a win over the Razorbacks. Arkansas surprised with nine wins last season and returns its key defenders, including quarterback KJ Jefferson. A possible run at the top of the SEC West is out of the question for the Hogs, so this opening game will provide a litmus test of its upward movement.

West Virginia at Pittsburgh, Sept. 1

Played every year from 1943-2011, the backyard brawl has been on hiatus since conference realignment put it on hold for more than a decade. The return begins a streak of eight games in 11 seasons between the schools. The timing is perfect for the Panthers as they close out their first ACC title and return much of that group this season. The biggest question mark is whether Southern California transfer Kedan Slovis can fill the shoes of quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Mountaineers enter the fourth year of Neil Brown’s tenure looking to finish atop the Big 12 after consistently finishing in the middle of the pack. They have their own former USC quarterback in JT Daniels, who spent the past two seasons at Georgia. Bragging rights and a significant non-conference win go to the winner.

Penn State at Purdue, Sept. 1

Normally the opening weekend is reserved for non-conference matchups, but the Big Ten opens Week 1 with two league games after Northwestern beat Nebraska last week. This Thursday night showdown between the Nittany Lions and Boilermakers is important for both teams. Penn State needs a strong start to the season after an 11-11 record over the past two seasons, with coach James Franklin’s frustration growing louder. Sean Clifford is back for his sixth year and should play more efficiently at quarterback. On the plus side, the Lions will need to be crafty on defense again, which will be necessary on this road trip. Purdue quietly won nine games last year and returns Aidan O’Connell at quarterback. It should be a great atmosphere and a close, tough fight throughout.

North Carolina State at East Carolina, Sept. 3

The rivalry between the Wolfpack and Pirates may not be on the minds of most college football fans, but this is the 10th meeting between the schools in the last 20 years and the series is just 5-4 in NC State’s favor. The Wolfpack have ACC and College Football Playoff dreams with quarterback Devin Leary and an elite defense in the fold. Going on the road in the opener against an in-state rival in extreme weather will certainly be a tough test. East Carolina coach Mike Houston built the program slowly and won seven games last season. He brings back a talented quarterback and surprising talent in Holton Ahlers.

Florida State vs. LSU (New Orleans), Sept. 4

Technically, the Seminoles opened with last week’s loss to Duquesne, but coach Mike Norvell’s third season really begins with this showdown against the Tigers. Norvell won a combined eight games in his previous two campaigns, so the pressure is on top production with a lineup that returns several contributors who helped the team win five of its last seven games. Brian Kelly, on the other hand, left Notre Dame after 12 seasons for a rebuilding job with LSU. The Tigers have also lost momentum the past two seasons, so getting Kelly to win this opener less than 100 miles from campus is the first order of business. This is a great opportunity for one of the programs to establish credibility and win against a big name opponent.

Boise State at Oregon State, Sept. 3

The Beavers are one of the second-ranked contenders in the Pac-12 after a surprising 2021 season, winning seven games, including a loss to Utah State in the LA Bowl in their first postseason appearance since 2013. For more this year with quarterback Chance Nolan and an improved offensive line leading a run-based offense. The Broncos are looking to rebound after losing five games in their first year under Andy Avalos. Last year’s seven wins were their fewest since 1998. The hope for a rebound season starts with QB Hank Bachmeier, who was last healthy last season and is poised for a big senior season. The defense can be improved after ranking in the top 20 in points allowed. It should be a slugfest that gives the winner a big launching pad for the rest of the season.

Houston at Texas-San Antonio, Sept. 3

There might not be a ton of interest outside of the Lone Star State, but the clash between the Cougars and Roadrunners could be huge when the Group of Five berths in the New Year’s Six Bowl are up for grabs. Houston has the pieces in place to make a run at the American Athletic title after losing to Cincinnati in the championship game last season. UTSA won its first 11 games last year and took home the Conference USA title. Much of its prolific offense is back and could make another possible run at an undefeated season.