Cannonballs and grilled cheese sandwiches: Ontario summer camp helps Ukrainian children contain war

Pictures of Carly Thomas

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, a team from Northumberland County in Ontario helped 31 families fleeing the war settle in the area about 120 kilometers east of Toronto.

Now, some children who have arrived in the district are about to start a new school year in a new country.

The organizers of the group “Northumberland for the families of Ukraine” decided to ease this transition by providing them with something fun that would allow them to return a little to the childhood that the war stole from them.

The CBC News team visited a camp in Grafton, Ontario, where about two dozen children enjoyed the last days of summer freedom.

They took part in all the classic camp activities, gathering around the fires, singing songs and playing games such as knockouts.

Dinner

While the children played outside, their parents and other volunteers nibbled on pies in the camp kitchen. The food at the camp was a mixture of classic Canadian camp dishes like grilled cheese sandwiches and traditional Ukrainian food. For the parents, it was a chance to chat and talk about their plans to open a restaurant in a nearby town.

Lunch took place in the dining room, decorated with banners made by previous vacationers. The campsite is owned by the Canadian branch of Plast, a Ukrainian scout organization founded in Lvov, Ukraine in 1911.

“I must move forward”

Alexandra Demida, one of the parents, worked as a flight attendant in Ukraine for 18 years. She just got certified to work with food in Ontario and says she is determined to make the most of her new life in Canada with her two sons.

“I can’t cry all the time,” she said. “I have to move forward, because these guys must have a future for sure, and they will have it. So since we’re already here, why not?”

Recreating the “New Bubble”

Olena Prokopchuk, 15, and Vasilina Kremenyuk, 13, became fast friends after making the same perilous journey from their homes to the Polish border six months ago. They try not to think about the horrors of war and focus on high school starting this month.

“Scary!” Kremenyuk said.

But it won’t be so scary if Prokopchuk is next to her, she said.

“When you grow up in a bubble of one country and travel the world, that bubble sort of bursts,” she said. “And having people recreate the new bubble with you helps a lot.”

“They just become kids”

Olena Hankivsky, one of Northumberland’s driving forces for Ukraine’s families and the camp, wanted the kids to have a fun buffer between their arrival in Canada and the start of school.

“We have a few kids who didn’t smile much when they first came,” she said. “They did next to nothing.”

“And seeing them here just smiling and childlike, I think that’s really what it’s all about. They just become kids and forget about everything else for a while.”

Nick Krememiuk, 8, got into a fight after being hit by a cannonball in a swimming pool. He said that most Canadians love hockey, but he prefers football. He liked that the people in the camp spoke Ukrainian and English.

“I’m not sad,” he said. “Because I have a new life.”

Campfire burning

Many children in the camp come from homes where both Russian and Ukrainian are spoken. At the beginning of the week, they held a vote and decided that the only languages ​​they would use would be Ukrainian and English.

At night, vacationers staged skits and sang around the fire. On the night of visiting the CBC they sang Campfire burning in Ukrainian.