Canelo Alvarez Nixes Other Mexicans In Boxing As Trio Fight With Gennady Golovkin Approaches

SAN DIEGO – The question was harmless, the response shocking.

Believe him or not, Canelo Alvarez says he has no interest in fighting undefeated former super-middleweight champion Gilberto “Jurdo” Ramirez. The undefeated Ramirez will not be swayed despite his loss to World Boxing Association light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol – who previously ousted Alvarez – in November.

“If it’s Zurdo, I don’t want to fight Mexicans … I’m representing Mexico,” Alvarez told USA TODAY Sports at his media day in San Diego. “I think Jurdo has a chance to win (against Bivol) and I want him to win.”

Boxing’s former pound-for-pound king, Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), spent his formative years fighting his countrymen while building his career as a wildly popular television fighter in Mexico. The four-division champion most recently fought the Mexican in 2017, defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision.

Information:Canelo Alvarez, Gennady Golovkin trilogy fight signed for September

Since then, he has fought Eastern Europeans, including longtime middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin. The Canelo-Golovkin trio takes place on September 17 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be Alvarez’s 11th straight bout against a non-Mexican foe.

Other foes: Americans Caleb Plant and Daniel Jacobs; Englishmen Rocky Fielding, Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders; Avni Yildirim of Turkey; and Russia’s Bivol and Sergey Kovalev.

‘Two Mexicans in the Ring Promise War’

USA TODAY Sports asked Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) about Alvarez’s attitude while promoting his Nov. 5 fight in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

He smiled.

“As a fighter, I want to fight the best — anybody,” Ramirez said. “Two Mexicans in the ring promising war.

“I don’t know why he shouldn’t fight a Mexican.”

Ramirez revealed that he will become an American citizen next month.

“Jurdo and his manager want the best fights. That’s what he wants to be great,” said Eric Gomez, president of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and working with Ramirez. “You have to fight the best. Canelo is a great champion. He’s earned the right to pick and choose who he wants.”

Alvarez had an acrimonious split from De La Hoya after a breach-of-contract lawsuit scuttled his 10-fight, $350-million deal with streaming service DAZN.

“If he doesn’t want to fight (Ramirez), we’ll move on,” Gomez said. “But ‘Jurdo’ wants to fight the best.”

Next up: Canelo-Golovkin III

Alvarez’s decision could lead him to another 175-pound Russian champion, three-belt-wearing Artur Beterbiev. Or perhaps a date against Jermall Charlo of Houston, the undefeated middleweight champion at 168 pounds, or David Benavidez, the undefeated former 168-pound champion.

But first, he renews his familiar rivalry with Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), the most familiar opponent of his career.

As he completes his third training camp for Golovkin — after fighting through 24 prior rounds without the hard-hitting fighter even touching the canvas — Alvarez knows exactly what he’s doing.

The lighter part of those acknowledgments is knowing that the stakes of the fight are once again enormous.

Alvarez, 32, is also aware that his opponent has turned 40 and has been recognized by lesser foes since their 2018 rematch.

Controversy:‘Dumbest move in boxing history’: Oscar de la Hoya blasts Eddie Hearn over Canelo Alvarez defeat

A Great Struggle:Klitschko brothers in arms: Boxing giants in life fight with Russia’s Vladimir Putin

For boxers, this trio of fights means everything. Alvarez is coming off his first loss in more than eight years — which came at the hands of the undefeated 175-pound champion. Losing twice in the same year was considered a particularly crushing event for Alvarez, given his distaste for Golovkin and his plans to reclaim his place as the world’s greatest boxer.

In 2017, Alvarez proved he could handle Golovkin’s power, as he was snapped a 23-bout knockout streak by one draw. The following year, Alvarez narrowly won on the scorecards with his pure aggression and controversial majority decision.

“My head is very strong. I’m here for a reason,” Alvarez said at his media workout on Monday. “I take that as motivation and I’m ready for this third fight.”

Fight the odds

Undisputed super-middleweight champion Alvarez: -600 favorite

Underdog Golovkin: +340

leading to rejection

His reason was rooted in hatred for Golovkin, Alvarez admitted.

In addition to Golovkin’s relentless criticism of Alvarez for testing positive for a banned substance that delayed their second fight, Alvarez took issue with Golovkin questioning his opponent’s choices from their second fight.

Aiming a profanity at Golovkin during their joint news conference earlier this summer, Alvarez said when he entered the ring he wouldn’t put aside the hatred and believed it would fuel the knockout punch.

“Put that hate in the ring. Be smart and handle it the right way, but bring that energy into the ring with me,” he said.

The projected advantage for Alvarez is that this bout will be at 168 pounds, up from 160 after the first two meetings. Alvarez reigned as the first undisputed division champion of the four-belt era, and he displayed a fit frame and nimble movements. His in-ring work is Monday.

“I think 168 is my best. I’m in my prime,” Alvarez said. “This (weight) is right for my skills.”

He also enjoyed a renewed relationship with his trainer Eddie Reynoso. The trainer is juggling his sights on other fighters who have previously trained at their gym and have since moved on – including undefeated lightweight Ryan Garcia and former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr.

“We’re cornered,” Reynoso said. “We’ve been working very hard, preparing well. A rematch always helps a fighter, especially against one (like Golovkin) who doesn’t hesitate to engage with you. It’s going to happen. It’s going to be complicated, a tough fight for both because they’re both familiar with each other and are top-level fighters.

Look back:Dimitri Bivol upsets Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision: round-by-round analysis

Reynoso explained that Alvarez was motivated by the thought that his legacy would be jeopardized by defeat.

“With (Bivol’s) loss, it made him stronger mentally and better prepared,” Reynoso said. “We’re preparing for a disciplined ‘GGG,’ and until (Golovkin) dies, he can knock you out with one punch. So we think he’s dangerous.

Alvarez has confirmed that he will skip the December bout he previously discussed and will return in May 2023. He would most likely rematch Bivol, whose defense against Ramirez is a mandatory assignment from the WBA.

Alvarez expressed interest in regaining his pound-for-pound crown and serving as an example to other boxers who have allowed promotional interference to pause or scrap perfectly timed showdowns, including the Errol Spence Jr.-Terrence Crawford affair and Garcia vs. fellow undefeated Gervonta Davis. .

“Look, I think I’m the best. I’m in a position where I don’t think I need to take risks, but the best fighters need to take risks,” Alvarez said. “Then, you show everyone. I took a risk, I jumped up a division and showed everyone that I’m the best fighter in the world.

“I didn’t care (about losing). I like challenges. And the best fighters take on challenges.

But, at least for now, that claim has one asterisk: no fellow Mexican warriors.