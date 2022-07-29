New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After calling “She is the rudest celebrity ever met“By Jojo Siwa, Candace Cameron Bure is making a comeback with celebrity support.

Bure recently took to her Instagram to share a conversation she had with Shiva in light of the “Dance Moms” star’s revelations.

Bure shared that Shiva first met her at the premiere of “Fuller House” when she was 11 years old and the actress stopped to take a photo with her on the red carpet. “You told me ‘not now’ and proceeded to take pictures with others,” Bure recounted what Shiva told her during their conversation. “Oh, I’m sorry, you don’t understand either, and I understand now that I’m an adult,” Shiva added to Bure.

Bure ended her video by sharing that Siva’s “comfort show” was “Fuller House” and she put the show to sleep. The actress also praised her as a good role model because of her positivity.

Her post, in which she clarified that there was “no drama” between the two, garnered thousands of likes and comments, many from famous faces. Here’s what the stars had to say:

Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy

“The Dancing with the Stars” professional shared four pink hearts on Bure’s Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy and Siva entered as the first same-sex partners for season 30 of the competitive dance show in 2021.

Tory Spelling

The “Beverly Hills 90210” star wrote, “You are officially my spirit animal! Put it so eloquently. I’m crying (crying emoji) watching this video. Rings so true. You are truly an inspiration! Love you. Xo.”

Jana Kramer

“I love you,” the mother of two wrote.

Kelly Rizzo

Bure’s former “Full House” co-star’s wife, The The late Bob Saget, teased her friend before complimenting her. She commented, “Ha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? (two crying laughing emojis) (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy…if the kids say that these days).”

Trevor Donovan

The “90210” actor shared an interesting comment saying that he doesn’t know Jojo Shiva. “I have no clue who she is,” he said.

Alex Penavega

actress She praised her friend while sharing three clapping emojis. Then she wrote, “Class act friend.” PenaVega added a heart emoji.

Jason Kennedy

Jason Kennedy just shared a red heart emoji.

Bristol Palin

Former daughter Vice President Candidate Sarah Palin shares her own story of meeting Bure.

Bristol Palin wrote, “Years ago I ran into you outside a hotel in NYC, I was surprised and had to say hi, you are one of the kindest people I have ever met.” She ended her comment with two yellow heart emojis.

Amy Roloff

Amy Roloff of “Little People Big World” sympathized with Bure, writing, “Candace. I agree. It’s a bad thing to be seen on TikTok (sic). Like you, I enjoy meeting others, hearing their stories, taking photos…sometimes There isn’t enough time for everyone to spare a moment.”

Bure reminded those in her Instagram video that “words” and “actions matter.”

Since the miscommunication, Bure has continued business as usual with Shiva attending the television premiere, sharing a Bible verse on his Instagram story.