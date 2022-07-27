New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Candace Cameron Bure is talking

After Jojo Shiva Calling Bure “the rudest celebrity she’s ever met,” the 46-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to clear the air.

Bure clarified that there was no “drama” between the two and said they had a “great” conversation.

Bure shared that Shiva first met her at the premiere of “Fuller House” when she was 11 years old and the actress stopped to take a photo with her on the red carpet.

“You told me ‘not now’ and continued to take pictures with others,” Bure said, sharing what Shiva told her during their conversation. “Oh, I’m sorry, you don’t understand either, and I understand now that I’m an adult,” Shiva added to Bure.

According to Bure, 19-year-old Shiva didn’t want to share the reason behind calling Bure a “rude celebrity” because the incident was “not a big deal.”

“You were 11 at the time and I broke your 11-year-old heart,” Bure said in the video. “It breaks my heart that I made you feel that way, especially as a mother.”

Bure emphasized how important it is to be “cautious” and that a 10-second TikTok video can cause harm.

“Words matter and our actions matter,” she said. “We all influence the people around us.”

Bure ended her video by sharing that Siva’s “comfort show” was “Fuller House” and she put the show to sleep. The actress also praised her as a good role model because of her positivity.

“No drama. That’s tea,” Boore said.

Sunday, Shiva’s TikTok video It went viral After she called Bure a “rude” celebrity. In the video, the “Dance Moms” alum doesn’t share the reason behind Bure’s profanity.

Since the “Fuller House” premiere, the two have appeared together on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019.