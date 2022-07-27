Candace Cameron Bure calls Jojo Siwa ‘the rudest celebrity ever’

(CNN) Accordingly Candace Cameron Bure Everything is “all good” between the actress and Jojo Siwa after Siwa pegged her as the “ruddiest celebrity” he’s ever met.

It had the Internet trying to theorize what happened between former “Dancing with the Stars” contestants that could lead to the drama.

“I had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to contact her through a mutual friend,” Cameron Bure said. “My publicist contacted her manager and I DMed her because I didn’t know what happened.”

CNN has reached out to Siva for comment.

She said she was able to talk to Siva and ask what happened because they had a “great” meeting on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” recalls Cameron Bure.

Cameron Bure said she was initially hesitant to share why the singer and former “Dance Moms” star felt shortchanged by Cameron Bure because she was just participating in a TikTok trend and “didn’t think it was a big deal.”

But the “Fuller House” star said they kept talking.

“She said, ‘I met you at the premiere of Fuller House when I was 11, and we were all on the red carpet. I came up to you and said, “Can I take a picture with you?” and you said, “Not right now.” And Then you go do what you do and take pictures with other people on the red carpet,'” Cameron Bure recalled Siva explaining.

She said Siva, now 19, told her, “You weren’t mean at all and I understand now, as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything is happening and you’re being pulled in different directions. But I was 11 at the time.”

“I broke your 11 year old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Cameron Bure said, “I feel crunchy. JoJo, I’m sorry!”

Cameron Bure said that now “all is well on the JoJo front.”

And she learned from it.

“I think the lesson we can learn is that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can hurt,” said Cameron Bure. “Because our words matter and our actions matter and whether you have 50 million followers or 500 followers or five followers, we all influence the people around us.”