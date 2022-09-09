type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Cancels missed opportunity to pay tribute - fan group
SportsFOOTBALL

Cancels missed opportunity to pay tribute – fan group

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -


According to the Football Fans’ Association, British football missed an opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen by canceling all matches this weekend.

While sports such as cricket, golf, rugby and rugby union continue to develop, there will be no football in England this weekend and all matches from the Premier League to grassroots level will be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Professional games in Scotland have also been postponed, but grassroots football will continue as normal. All matches in Wales and Northern Ireland have been cancelled.

No Premier League, WSL and EFL weekend games, but other sports continue

Read more

The FSA, which represents fans in England and Wales, has urged football authorities to keep matches going so fans can pay their respects to the Queen, as they did Thursday at West Ham and Manchester United in European competition. But the request was denied, leaving the children without a game, further squeezing the compressed match schedule and costing fans who paid for travel and lodging for the matches.

“We believe that football is at its best when it brings people together in moments of great national importance, be it moments of joy or mourning,” the FSA said in a statement. in a statement. “Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most fans would like to go to the games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen along with other fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect solution for the football authorities, but many fans will feel that this was a missed opportunity for football to pay tribute.

“As usual, the Football Supporters Association will be collecting advice on supporters’ rights in relation to costs incurred due to postponed games this weekend.”

Train tickets can be changed until 18:00 until the day of the trip.

Previous articleUGA football icon Walker, high-profile pastor Warnock clash in 2022 US Senate race
Next articleThe Supreme Court report on the Dobbs leak is coming soon, ‘I hope,’ Gorsuch said

Latest news

POLITICSprintveela editor - 0

What Queen Elizabeth’s Lifetime Debt Should Mean for Us Now

"Duty" and "service" may seem strange words when applied to a queen or a king. They are...
Read more
Healthprintveela editor - 0

Once an ‘outstanding pro-life Texan,’ she had to flee her home state to have an abortion.

A friend introduced him to Kaylee Lingo, her sorority sister at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. ...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Oz pushed for a September debate with Fetterman, before voting began

closer Video John Fetterman, Mehmet Oz Spar on potential debate Senior National...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Kate Middleton likely to take on same royal title as Princess Diana after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Bills’ Josh Allen says tight arm is just ‘an example of what I want to do to win a game’

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

Queen Elizabeth II’s iconic fashion revealed, from her brightly colored dresses to her signature handbag

closer Video Queen Elizabeth remembered as 'ultimate diplomat' as world mourns her...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

FOOTBALL

Can Reading get out of the middle of the table?

PlanReading were stuck in the middle of the...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

British sport gets government clearance to play after death

The government has told the Premier League and...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

No. 9: Manchester United targeting Europe

PlanIt was an event close but distant for...
printveela editor - 0
Read more
FOOTBALL

Liverpool, harsh red cards and new sponsorship deal

CRISIS BATO ROUGEThe current fight for ownership of...
printveela editor - 0
Read more

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News