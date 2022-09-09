Cancels missed opportunity to pay tribute – fan group

According to the Football Fans’ Association, British football missed an opportunity to pay tribute to the Queen by canceling all matches this weekend.

While sports such as cricket, golf, rugby and rugby union continue to develop, there will be no football in England this weekend and all matches from the Premier League to grassroots level will be postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Professional games in Scotland have also been postponed, but grassroots football will continue as normal. All matches in Wales and Northern Ireland have been cancelled.

The FSA, which represents fans in England and Wales, has urged football authorities to keep matches going so fans can pay their respects to the Queen, as they did Thursday at West Ham and Manchester United in European competition. But the request was denied, leaving the children without a game, further squeezing the compressed match schedule and costing fans who paid for travel and lodging for the matches.

“We believe that football is at its best when it brings people together in moments of great national importance, be it moments of joy or mourning,” the FSA said in a statement. in a statement. “Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most fans would like to go to the games this weekend and pay their respects to the Queen along with other fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect solution for the football authorities, but many fans will feel that this was a missed opportunity for football to pay tribute.

“As usual, the Football Supporters Association will be collecting advice on supporters’ rights in relation to costs incurred due to postponed games this weekend.”

Train tickets can be changed until 18:00 until the day of the trip.