Canceled matches mean a chance for solidarity has been missed

lLike most people, I was deeply saddened by the news of Queen Elizabeth. The events of the past few days have demonstrated how important the royal family is to our identity as a nation. Even the most determined Republican can share the feeling of losing such a symbol of humility and grace at the center of our nation, a man who, as the BBC has repeatedly and correctly stated, personified stability in an era of unceasing change.

Three days after the death of King George VI on 6 February 1952, Grimsby Town beat Carlisle 4–1 in front of 16,000 fans. Before the game began, then-manager Bill Shankly stood solemnly and resolutely with his players, looking down at the opponents in respectful silence on the frozen ground.

FSA urges fans to return money as football postponed after queen’s death Read more

Looking at an image displayed online Sailors archiveI was struck not only by the scale of the historical and social changes that Queen Elizabeth has gone through, but also by how they highlighted why so many people were disappointed by the decision of the football governing bodies to cancel games this weekend. This decision seemed strange to me, because I felt that this is exactly the time and place where people should be together to express their solidarity and support in the midst of the nation’s common grief.

Like the Football Supporters Association, I think it was not only a “missed opportunity to pay tribute” to the Queen, but also a time to show our civic unity. There is nothing more powerful than a moment of general silence – an individual silent contemplation, reflection or prayer, followed by a merging of voices.

Football games, especially at home, can be a time for us to get together with people we love, an opportunity to check on those relative strangers who sit around us for over 90 minutes every week; an opportunity for older people and those who are less socially active to come and enjoy the company of like-minded people; an opportunity for those who feel the impact of recent national events to share their feelings with others. Feelings that might otherwise go unrequited.

This moment, where people were offered an immediate opportunity to come together and support each other, has been removed and, depending on the match schedule, may now be a couple of weeks away for some people.

Since becoming the majority shareholder of Grimsby Town, we have been thinking about the role of football clubs in society and how they create unique spaces for sharing experiences. Part of it is the idea, expressed as the common good that Lord Glassman speaks so eloquently, with the Common Good Fund. Every week we see people come together and enjoy not only the quality of our football, but also the sense of community and solidarity that a common cause creates.

There are few places these days where people can gather, regardless of other aspects of their identity, and share their experiences, good and bad, with a shared sense of solidarity. This is what many hoped for this past weekend. A minute of silence at a football game, a whistle and an amazing sound of silence followed by a roar as the whistle blows again is a sacred moment of complex, collective emotion. The queen is dead, long live the king.

In 1952, the decision to play the game caused a backlash as it was considered by some to be disrespectful during a time of national mourning; priority of gate receipts over respect. To be clear, this is not my argument here. Although the clubs have suffered economic losses, they will mostly be compensated when the games are rescheduled.

Reign Stops Playing For Queen Who Spent Most Of Her 96 Years In Sports | Barney Ronay Read more

It was, in fact, another opportunity for football to once again show its collective soul, as clubs and club catering providers on many occasions shared the food they bought for the games with food banks and other charities. The nature of our society has changed significantly in these 70 years, not only in our relationship with the monarchy, but also in our understanding of grief and its need for expression.

I sincerely sympathize with those in power in the associations that run our national game. This is an impossible decision in an era of performative morality, when everyone is rightly afraid of going out of step or making an inflammatory decision for fear of backlash on social media. If everyone understood that the decision to cancel was a clear desire of the royal family and was guided by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports, then everyone could understand and immediately support this decision.

It seemed like the decision was made in an attempt to coordinate the actions of the FA, Premier League, EFL and National League, and while I’m sure everyone tried their best to make a time sensitive decision, one of the main motivations was undoubtedly that no one wants to be at the end of the backlash against lack of sensitivity. The irony of writing this article did not escape me.

But we live in an individualistic society and the passion for football is based on division and solidarity. A moment of silence is one of the glorious things of our country, and solemn standing in the assembly is an act of deep respect and love. I know that in the coming weeks the football world will show nothing but the necessary respect and love for the Queen. By taking away the right to quickly come together, express these emotions, and support each other, we have missed the opportunity to be close to each other.